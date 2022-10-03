Read full article on original website
Drake set to perform at Apollo Theater in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grammy Award-winning artist Drake is coming back to New York City for a one-night event at the historic Apollo Theater this November. Drake will be performing on Nov. 11 in an event called Drake at the Apollo. The announcement comes from the OVO Sound official Twitter page. Tickets are not for […]
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
2. Tara of Prospect Park, 1440 Albemarle Rd Brooklyn, NY 11226. This large white home, known as the Tara of Prospect Park South, is the former home of actress Michelle Williams. The nickname comes from the fact that the home bears a resemblance to Scarlett O’Hara’s mansion, Tara, from Gone With the Wind. According to the Landmarks Preservation Commission report for the historic district of Prospect Park South, the Colonial Revival house was designed for Brooklyn lumber dealer J.C. Woodhull in 1905. The architects, Robert Bryson and Charles Pratt, also designed buildings within Prospect Park.
ebroadsheet.com
The BroadsheetDAILY – 10/4/22 – Doorman and Woman Walking Dog Assaulted on Rector Place
The Broadsheet – Lower Manhattan’s Local Newspaper. Doorman and Woman Walking Dog Assaulted on Rector Place. The entrance to Liberty House condominium, where a doorman was assaulted Monday morning. Amid rising concerns about violent street crime in Lower Manhattan, the overnight doorman at the Liberty House condominium (located...
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for Free
Most museums have free days or hours, or you can pay what you want to get in. Just know where and when to find them. In our guide we discuss 4 museums worth visiting in NYC that are free to get into and when.
bkmag.com
Sweet Catch, a ‘celebration of Black food,’ opens in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens
Ka-Wanna Jefferson may have been born and raised in the Bronx, but she is making her mark here in Brooklyn. In 2016, Jefferson opened the popular booze and brunch spot Sweet Brooklyn Bar on Nostrand Avenue near Atlantic in Crown Heights. Then about a week ago she expanded her reach...
‘Leopoldstadt’ on Broadway Brings Jewish History to Haunting, Urgent Life
Leopoldstadt (Longacre Theatre, booking to Jan. 29, 2023) is quite literally a memory play. On Richard Hudson’s graceful, beautifully designed Broadway stage is one room of a grand Viennese apartment and within that room the story of two intermarried Jewish families—the Merz-Jakoboviczes—told in fragments, some joyous, many painful. Sir Tom Stoppard’s powerful and beautifully written play—its name derived from the name of Vienna’s historic Jewish quarter—is a reclamation of what has been variously extinguished, murdered, and lost in a time span of 56 years from 1899 to 1955. The genius of Patrick Marber’s direction, aided by Hudson’s design and Neil...
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops
"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
Washington Square News
Les Miss wants to be a ‘true‘ thrift store
Young wardrobe stylist Sam Deutsch answered his phone as he took a new electric Citi Bike for a cruise down First Avenue in the East Village. When the pandemic began, Deutsch left school to pursue a career in fashion, dressing models for shoots and scouring Manhattan for the best garments. A resident of the Lower East Side for all twenty years of his life, Deutsch has seen his neighborhood change in many ways. None was as shocking as the drastic change in the thrifting landscape.
bkreader.com
Despite Rain, Brooklyn’s Oldest Street Fair, Atlantic Antic, Showcased The Best of Local Biz, Fare and Fun
Atlantic Antic, the city’s longest-running street fair, returned to the borough yesterday with a host of performers, family-friendly activities and vendors, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The Antic spanned 10 blocks of Atlantic Avenue between Fourth Avenue and Hicks Street, covering four different neighborhoods—Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill and...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Till’ World Premiere In NYC
The cast and filmmakers of TILL celebrated and honored the legacy of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley. for the World Premiere at the 60th New York Film Festival. Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopi Goldberg, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, and more graced the red carpet alongside filmmakers Chinonye Chukwu (director/co-writer), Barbara Broccoli (producer), Fred Zollo (producer),
webnewsobserver.com
American Horror Story: New York City: Everything we know so far
When is American Horror Story: New York City set to premiere on FX Network? Continue reading to find out. This Halloween season just got much better than ever! The beloved AHS franchise is expanding, and the fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for this new series titled “American Horror Story: New York City.” It is the eleventh season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. People are curious to know about the theme, subplots, and the different arcs the episodes will gradually develop into, given the expectations of horror fans around the world.
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC
Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.
Thrillist
Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC
The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out. Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Double-ribbon opening for The Brooklyn Hospital Center Emergency Room and Cancer Center Completions
Editors’ Note: As Downtown Brooklyn has weathered Covid and built an infrastructure for its brighter future, one of its most historic treasures, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, has taken a lead role in revival. It was Brooklyn’s first hospital and a leading force when Brooklyn was still an Independent city. Its nursing school trained Walt Whitman when the radical poet, and onetime editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle decided to volunteer to serve in the medical corps of the Union Army. It was the birthplace of countless, notable sons and daughters of Brooklyn, not the least of which was Dr. Anthony Fauci. We salute the notable celebration — a double ribbon cutting — of this symbol of the rebirth of Downtown Brooklyn in the new century.
6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go
The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10. The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
fox5ny.com
Mystery rooftop jumper identity revealed after viral video
A viral video shows a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe it's all part of his job? FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso tracked down the mystery man to find out what he was doing up there.
yeahthatskosher.com
New Israeli Steakhouse in Brooklyn: Margez Grill House
Margez Grill House opened this past May in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn. The restaurant is known for their traditional Israeli grill items – think skewers, salads, chummus and more. Moreover, Margez also offers a steak selection that includes rib eye, skirt steak and lamb chops. Margez Grill House...
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
