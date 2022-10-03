Taking management of your inbox has been one of many trickiest productiveness issues of the previous few many years, and varied e-mail apps have tried to make it simpler to handle your e-mail. One of the extra widespread options has been apps that allow you to “snooze” an e-mail message so it pops again to the highest of your inbox while you’re prepared to handle it. Starting with iOS 16, the iPhone’s Mail app affords an identical characteristic – an e-mail reminder.

