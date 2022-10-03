Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Falcons, Buccaneers to clash for first place in NFC South
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles is concerned. His Buccaneers were futile against stopping Kansas City’s rushing attack on Sunday, as the Chiefs ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 37 attempts, an average of more than five years per carry. The Buccaneers’ inability to stop the run against...
Clayton News Daily
Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
Clayton News Daily
Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update
Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons. Brady entered the week with a number of questions surrounding his health after Tampa listed him as...
Clayton News Daily
NFL DFS Week 5 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
It’s time to set your DFS lineups for Sunday’s main slate!. In this article, I have suggested one player at each position for top-tier, mid-tier, and value price points. My hope is that these players will help you succeed in building a successful lineup in either a cash or GPP contest.
Clayton News Daily
Saban Reveals When Bryce Young’s Playing Status Will Be Determined
Alabama coach Nick Saban is still unsure if quarterback Bryce Young will start on Saturday vs. Texas A&M with his current shoulder injury. As of Thursday, Saban said Young’s status will most likely be determined based on how the pregame warmups go on Saturday. “Bryce has been practicing, and...
Clayton News Daily
Broncos Lose Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby to Season-Ending Injuries
View the original article to see embedded media. After a 12–9 overtime loss at the hands of the Colts on Thursday night, the Broncos will have to regroup without two important starters. Offensive tackle Garrett Bolles broke his leg on Thursday night and will have surgery that will cost...
Clayton News Daily
Aaron Rodgers Was Asked If He’d Like Packers to ‘Air It Out’
View the original article to see embedded media. The Packers offense has been up-and-down through the first four weeks of the NFL season, especially in the passing game where Aaron Rodgers and company are adjusting to life without star wide receiver Davante Adams. Ahead of Sunday’s game in London against...
Clayton News Daily
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Clayton News Daily
Albert Pujols Says He Nearly Retired Early In Season
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 season was a historic one for Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. The 42-year-old experienced a stunning resurgence in the second-half of the year and went on to become the fourth player ever to hit 700 career home runs. However, Pujols revealed...
