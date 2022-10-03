Read full article on original website
Winery owner on five-year anniversary of Tubbs Fire
(KRON) — This week marks five years since the Tubbs Fire which killed 22 people and devastated parts of Napa and Sonoma Counties. One winery owner has since rebuilt his property and is more prepared for fires, but said this time of year is still difficult for him. It was early morning October 8, 2017, […]
matadornetwork.com
This Sonoma Hotel Is the Perfect Blend of Luxury, Adventure, and Wine
A trip to the AAA Four-Diamond Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa feels like a transformative journey into an unparalleled state of relaxation. This California wine country resort boasts a myriad of luxurious amenities in addition to a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art spa. We hope you love the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn...
Sonoma County's first firefighting helicopter flies high above old scars
The chopper is called “Sonoma 1” and KCBS Radio was given an exclusive chance to fly in the sleek European twin engine helicopter, weeks before it officially begins its mission.
sonomamag.com
Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa Gets a Face-Lift
For more than 100 years, the inimitable Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been a delicious part of the fabric of Santa Rosa. Founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, the family-run shop made hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese-filled pasta weekly. It remained in the Canevari family until 2012.
sonomamag.com
Popular Pop-Up Burger Spot Gets Permanent Home in Sebastopol
Click through the above gallery for a peek at some of the delicious dishes from Lunchbox. We’ve been waiting ever so patiently for longtime pop-up burger and fry spot Lunchbox to open at the former East West Cafe in Sebastopol. So, so patiently. The owners have announced that they’ve...
lakecountybloom.com
Eastlake Sanitary Landfill Facilities Closure
The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill in Clearlake and the Public Services Office will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of National Indigenous People’s Day. The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and the Public Services office will re-open at 8:00 am on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Regular operating hours at the...
sonomacountygazette.com
Top ten activities to do with your dog this fall in Sonoma County
It’s no secret: Sonoma County loves its dogs. One silver lining of the pandemic was a boom in pet adoptions, creating the phrase “pandemic puppies.” As the pandemic is waning, pandemic puppies and their parents are finally able to get out and about. For the first time in two years, businesses, parks and more are fully open for optimal enjoyment.
thebeveragejournal.com
Sonoma County’s Adobe Road Winery Launches with CDI
Connecticut Distributors, Inc., launched Adobe Road Winery during a Sept. 1 sales meeting. The group learned firsthand about the Petaluma, California-based boutique winery, which produces its artisan wines from premium vineyards in both Sonoma and Napa counties, and tasted through portfolio sections. Founded by Kevin and Debra Buckler of The Racers Group, one of the most historical and successful professional motorsports operations in sports car history, the team took their skills at managing operations to the launch of Adobe Road Winery, which was formed in 2002. Award-winning Adobe Road winemaker Garrett Martin crafts award-winning, quality wines while working in close relationships with founders, individual vineyard partners and growers, among the team. The team tasted Blue Dog Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiacomo Vineyards Chardonnay and Shift Red Blend, now among wines available throughout the state.
Official responses to civilian oversight on housing shortage are in; blame and responsibility still in contention
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Santa Rosa Affordable housing. Everyone’s talking about it, like Caitlin Cornwall with the Sonoma Valley Collaborative. "Housing affordability is a crisis across the whole county." Cornwall said to the Sonoma City Council at a meeting earlier this year. Building affordable housing is another thing. This year Sonoma County’s civil grand jury, a public oversight body often focused on local government, investigated the state of affordable housing. By law, each of the eight cities, the town of Windsor and the county's permitting agency must officially respond to the jury's report. Cloverdale council member Joe Palla blamed...
sonomamag.com
Local Town Named Among Top Affordable Foodie Cities in the US
If you’re looking for a great meal without spending too much money, head to Santa Rosa. The Sonoma County city has been named one of the top wallet-friendly foodie destinations in the U.S. by financial website WalletHub. Santa Rosa came in at No. 71 on WalletHub’s list, which featured...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Fire expands advanced life support to parts of Santa Rosa
Did you, Drop - Cover - Hold On? The recent earthquake is a strong reminder that we live in earthquake country. Go to ready.gov and search for earthquake, for tips on what to do before, during and after an earthquake. During the earthquake our dispatch centers received many calls asking...
northbaybiz.com
Funding Approved for Public Transit
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors today authorized agreements with Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University to continue the “Fare-Free” transit program for Sonoma County college students through fiscal year 2023-24. County general fund contributions under both agreements may total up to $57,000 based on projected ridership as both transit and college attendance recovers following the pandemic. The County of Sonoma has financially supported free use of Sonoma County Transit since 2015 through the Subsidized Fare Program for College Students.
Petaluma housing plans near completion
photo credit: Courtesy of John Martinez Pavliga/Wikimedia The city of Petaluma is working on a blueprint for where to build hundreds of new houses, condos and apartments. 1,910 - the number of housing units the state says Petaluma needs to build in the next eight years. City planner Christina Paul said the community has outlined a number of housing priorities. "We have a focus on affordable housing equity, infield development, community character, as well as carbon neutrality and diversity of housing types," Paul said. Petaluma requires at least 15% of units at new developments be classified as affordable. With a conservative estimation,...
Silicon Valley
Popular restaurant on Richmond shoreline forced to close next month
RICHMOND — The beloved Black Star Pirate BBQ at Point San Pablo Harbor in Richmond will close its doors in November. Chef Tony Carracci and his partner, Miss Suzie, announced on Oct. 1 that they lost their lease for the building, a “hidden gem” tucked away on a serene stretch of the San Francisco Bay’s shoreline.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Bans New Well Drilling While New Regulations are Discussed
Sonoma County is banning all new water well drilling for six months. The decision, approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, will affect access to groundwater resources amid a historic drought. The moratorium has a limited exemption for emergency water needs. County officials believe the temporary pause on new wells will give them more time to come up with a new set of well regulations meant to protect surface and subsurface flows.
ksro.com
Pet Blessings Given at Saint Francis Winery and Vineyards
Dozens of animals are now blessed after a trip to Saint Francis Winery and Vineyards outside Santa Rosa. Sunday afternoon marked the first Blessing of the Animals in two years, because of the pandemic. A reverend and a deacon were on hand to sprinkle holy water on and bless all kinds of animals, from dogs to birds, to horses and a lizard. The event also served as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Sonoma County. The winery has hosted pet blessings for the past two decades.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
ksro.com
A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend
Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
ksro.com
SMART Expanding Midday and Afternoon Service
Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will expand its midday and afternoon service starting today. A southbound train is scheduled to leave the Schulz-Sonoma County Airport station at 10:22 this morning. Then, a northbound train will leave the Larkspur station at 12:15 in the afternoon. Finally, another northbound train will leave Larkspur at 3:27 p.m. SMART says adding more service will provide an extra connection with the Golden Gate Ferry and expand more service for those taking the train to school and work.
sonomamag.com
The Owner of Big Bottom Market Is Selling His Guerneville Home. Take a Look Inside
Michael Volpatt, owner of Big Bottom Market, is perhaps best known for his biscuits, which were one of Oprah’s “Favorite Things” a few years ago. But Volpatt, a longtime fixture in Guernville, has had his hands in the mix in many ways beyond making biscuits. Among other projects, he co-owns the Equality Vines tasting room across the street from the market and, during the pandemic, he became the host of a self-produced cooking show, making livestreams of his homemade meals.
