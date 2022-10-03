Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today
One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
This Is When Apple Stock Will Outperform The S&P 500
When will Apple stock outperform the S&P 500 again? I found important clues by going back to 2007 and looking at the data. Here is what investors should know.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Above 5%
A high-yield payout that increases every year could attract bear market investments.
Business Insider
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock.Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl Icahn has scored an estimated $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff. The...
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Nasdaq Is Plunging: 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
When there's panic on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for patient investors.
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
kitco.com
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
3 Stocks that Moved the Market in September
Large declines from these stocks illustrated important market-wide trends last month.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Stocks You Can Buy With $200 Right Now
All the blood in the streets is creating opportunities for patient investors.
Should Investors Follow Warren Buffett Into Coca-Cola Stock?
Coca-Cola could draw new interest from income investors in this bear market.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
These bargain-bin tech stocks are tied to top-quality businesses.
Major indexes slip in afternoon trading on Wall Street
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as the broader market continued pulling back from a surge earlier in the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is still on track for a 4.8% gain this week following its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.
NBC San Diego
Asia Markets Mixed After U.S. Stocks Slip, OPEC+ Announces Production Cut
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street's two-day rally fizzled and OPEC+ agreed to cut 2 million barrels per day to shore up prices. Oil futures were flat during Asia's session. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1%, while the...
NBC San Diego
European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
NBC San Diego
Rivian Needs to Sharply Ramp Up EV Production to Meet 2022 Targets — Wall Street Is Betting It Can
Rivian has three months to reach a goal of producing 25,000 vehicles in 2022. Through the end of September, it had made fewer than 15,000 — but Q3 was its best quarter yet. Wall Street likes the company's chances. Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive told investors in March that...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After two, rip-roaring rallies, U.S. stock markets settled back into negative territory Wednesday. The bulls showed a little fight toward the end of the day, but it wasn't enough to keep the winning streak going. The general takeaway on Wall Street is that we're still in an overall equities funk, particularly as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation. Earnings season begins in earnest next week, but until then, investors' eyes are on the job market. Private businesses added 208,000 jobs last month, according to ADP, topping estimates. The government, meanwhile, will report monthly jobs data Friday. A hot job market will likely fuel the Fed's rationale to hike rates further. Read live market updates here.
Comments / 0