ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Do you recognize this man? Auburn police seek porch pirate

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sl8sr_0iKAMmND00

Auburn police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man seen on video stealing multiple packages off a porch.

On Oct. 1, security cameras saw the man stealing the packages from a home in the 400 block of U Street Southeast.

The man appears to be wearing an open baseball jersey over a white shirt and dark-colored shorts and socks.

If you know this person or have information about this incident, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

group expert
3d ago

re-package amazon packages and include dog feces and cat litter and dirty diapers and leave them out as gifts for this most deserving esteemed thief

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek alleged thieves

Lacey Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four individuals who were allegedly caught stealing. In a media release, Lacey police said a man stole over $300 worth of items from Safeway on the 4700 block of Yelm Highway on Sept. 26. The man’s right forearm is...
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Youth football gear stolen by prowler in Lacey

Youth football gear, a playbook and other items were stolen from the car of a youth football coach in Lacey, according to the Lacey Police Department. At about 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 5, the suspects stole a bag containing the items from the vehicle of a North Thurston High School football coach.
LACEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#This Man#Security Camera#Pirate#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges

Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
q13fox.com

King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

3 teens arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Spanaway, leading police on a chase

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teens are in custody after they reportedly carjacked a woman and lead police on a chase Friday night in Spanaway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the teens pulled their car behind a woman as she was arriving home, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her car keys. Deputies said the woman didn't immediately cooperate and one of the suspects allegedly hit her in the head with the gun. They then got into the woman's SUV and drove off along with the vehicle they arrived in.
SPANAWAY, WA
q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Snohomish house, no injuries

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
SNOHOMISH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
134K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy