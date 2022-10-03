Do you recognize this man? Auburn police seek porch pirate

Auburn police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man seen on video stealing multiple packages off a porch.

On Oct. 1, security cameras saw the man stealing the packages from a home in the 400 block of U Street Southeast.

The man appears to be wearing an open baseball jersey over a white shirt and dark-colored shorts and socks.

If you know this person or have information about this incident, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403.

