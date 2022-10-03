Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
This Bar in Chicago's West Loop is One of the 50 Best Bars in the World, New List Says
Although, you may have to wait until happy hour on CST in Chicago to try a cocktail at one of the best bars in the world. Kumiko, in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, has been named to William Reed's newly released "50 Best Bars in the World," list, ranking at No. 25.
A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World
After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
National Taco Day Tuesday: 3 Illinois Spots Ranked Among Top 100 in US by Yelp
Looking to celebrate National Taco Day this Tuesday? You might want to check out these Illinois spots. Three taco restaurants in the state were named among the top 100 in the U.S. In honor of the day, Yelp unveiled its list of top eateries, based on ratings and reviews from...
The 5 Best Spots for Apple Cider Donuts in Illinois
Fall seems to be the season most of us think we'll start exercising to lose the summer excess but hold on, not so fast. You have to get a sack of donuts first. I am a life-long apple cider donut lover. I'm being 100% honest when I say I have never had a bad cider donut. Never. I've had some that were better than others, but they were all delicious, and are welcome in my belly at any time.
Chicago Voted ‘Best Big City in the US' By Condé Nast Traveler For 6th Year in a Row. Here's Why
Chicago is No. 1 — again. And again, again, again, again and again. According to a Tuesday press release from Choose Chicago, Condé Nast Traveler has crowned Chicago the "No. 1 Best Big City in the U.S." — again — as part of the magazine's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards.
NBC Chicago
Map Reveals Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each State for 2022. Here Are Illinois' Favorites
With Halloween quickly approaching, many Americans are noticing large displays of candy inside drug stores and grocery stores popping up as they get ready for trick-or-treating. While kids often take home a variety of candy, a recent map shows different states have different preferences when it comes to the best...
One Illinois Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
According to a new study, there is a list of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America". A handful of towns in the Midwest made it onto this list, and one Illinois town is also found itself on said list. The United States is full of beautiful small...
Look Inside A 1912 Illinois Mansion So Big It Has An Elevator
I like to torture myself and look at million-dollar houses (mansions) that I will never be able to afford. This one located in Winnetka, Illinois is one of the grandest homes I've ever viewed. This house sits right on the lake and looks more like a resort than a home....
This Chicago spot makes Yelp’s Top 25 for Best Tacos in the US
(KTLA) — Taco lovers, October 4 is your day. And not just because it’s a Tuesday — it’s also National Taco Day. Regardless of how you prefer your taco — meat or no meat, hard or soft shell, loaded with toppings or plain and simple — it’s safe to say you only want the best taco on National Taco Day.
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
One of Illinois’ Most Iconic Foods May Be Something You Have Never Tried Before
When it comes to Illinois' most iconic foods, the Jibarito usually makes the list, but what the heck is it?. Only In Your State recently published a list of the 10 most iconic Illinois foods, and the most usual (and delicious) suspects made the list;. Chicago-style hot dog. Chicago-style/deep dish...
Tyson Foods to Close Chicago and Downers Grove Offices, Relocate Employees to Arkansas
Tyson Foods will relocate around 1,000 corporate positions from the Chicago area, as well as South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. One of the world’s largest meat producers said Wednesday that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois, locations and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will begin relocating early next year.
What is the most popular Halloween candy in Illinois, according to online shopping data?
What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?
newcity.com
Fearless at Fritzi’s: The Wait is Over for Oak Park’s New Deli
On August 23, Fritzi’s—a much-anticipated deli in Oak Park—opened at noon. We were there a few hours before, and we asked owner Paul Stern about any apprehension he might be feeling about throwing open his doors. Did he have any, you know, fears?. “Heck, yes I have...
United Center Offers Fans Unique Chance to Be Part of Gift for Harry Styles After Chicago Shows
Harry Styles could soon be listening to your voice on vinyl. In what is being called a "Chicago exclusive," the United Center is offering fans a chance to record a message for the pop icon, which could then end up on a vinyl that will be gifted to him following his six-night residency.
marketplace.org
Chicago is turning some of its iconic office buildings into apartments
The rise of remote work has left many cities with a lot of empty office space. What many cities need is more housing. That’s why Chicago, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, is offering some financial incentives to developers to give these buildings new life as apartments.
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month
Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
First, Second Generation Latinas Write Book To Share Key To Real Estate Success
A group of Latina women from the Chicago area are now sharing a special bond, thanks to a unique opportunity. The women, who are first and second generation Latinas, were invited to write a book about what it takes to be successful in the Real Estate industry. "It was something...
The 10 States Where Home Insurance Rates Are Rising the Fastest—and None Are New York Or California
Americans continue to feel the sting of rising prices. As measured by the Consumer Price Index, inflation is up 8.3% over the past 12 months. But some costs are increasing much faster. Take homeowners insurance premiums. The cost to insure your home is up 12.1% on the year, according to...
NBC Chicago
