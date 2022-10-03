Read full article on original website
COVID wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A new COVID-19 wave appears to be brewing in Europe as cooler weather arrives, with public health experts warning that vaccine fatigue and confusion over types of available vaccines will likely limit booster uptake.
Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy
Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
swimswam.com
Status Check On The Stealthy Six Potential Paris 2024 Disruptors
Let's check back in with our Stealthy Six of David Popovici, Matt Sates, Hwang Sunwoo, Flynn Southam, Matt Richards and Jacob Whittle. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. In October 2021 we took a look at six young men who were on the path to causing major disruptions in the 100m and 200m freestyle events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
theScore
FIFA rankings: Brazil going to Qatar in 1st, Canada rises as U.S. tumbles
Brazil will enter the 2022 World Cup as the top-ranked team in the final FIFA rankings ahead of next month's tournament in Qatar. The supremely-talented squad led by Neymar and Vinicius Junior helped Tite's team maintain its spot ahead of second-place Belgium - Europe's highest-ranked nation - after a pair of comfortable victories in World Cup tuneup matches during the last international break.
FIFA・
Russia strikes apartments; refugees detained at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched missiles that hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, a local official said Thursday, killing three people and wounding at least 12 in a region that houses Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and which Moscow illegally annexed. The two strikes, the first before dawn and another in the morning, damaged more than 40 buildings, local authorities said. The attacks came just hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the country’s military had retaken three more villages in another of the four regions annexed by Russia, the latest battlefield reversal for Moscow. The Zaporizhzhia region’s governor, Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram that many people were rescued from the multi-story buildings, including a 3-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital for treatment. Photos provided by the Emergency Service of Ukraine showed rescuers scrambling through rubble in the wreckage of a building looking for survivors.
WTA roundup: Victoria Azarenka bows out early in Ostrava
Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova outlasted Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on Monday in the first round of the AGEL
After Backlash, FINA Approves Swimming Cap Designed for Black Hair in World Sporting Competitions
The world’s governing body for sport, FINA, has approved customized swimming caps for Black hair, NPR reports. Called the Soul Cap, the protective swimmear accessory will provide better fit and protect thicker, curlier hair from harsh chemicals found in pools, including chlorine. The British-based brand initiated talks with the FINA to approve the caps shortly before the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but they were rejected. The governing body based its decision on prior competitions where athletes “never used, neither [were required] to use, caps of such size and configuration.” The organization also said at the time that the cap did not follow “the natural form of the head,” as outlined in its requirements for approved swimwear.
After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting's greats
In the hours before he coils himself into the starting blocks -- a time when many sprinters would be fraught with nerves and tension -- Letsile Tebogo finds solace in the soundtracks of home.
Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort as island residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs. The shipwrecks further stoked tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey, who are locked in a heated dispute over maritime boundaries and migration. Both vessels are believed to have left from Turkey. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced “deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life,” and praised rescuers’ “heroic” efforts.
Preview: The inaugural and unique UCI Gravel World Championships
A preview of the course, rules and contenders at the upcoming, inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic cruises at Astana
No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic never faced a break point in the 62-minute match and only lost six points on his serve while improving to 3-0 against Garin.
swimswam.com
Two-Time German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann Announces His Retirement
Jacob Heidtmann raced at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 for Germany and leaves the sport as a national record-holder in the 400 IM. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann announced his retirement from swimming on Sunday via Instagram. Heidtmann raced for Germany at both the...
Tour de France Femmes set for Massif Central start in 2023
Race eschews Paris in favour of Clermont-Ferrand — at the foot of the Puy de Dôme
Demonstrators rally in support of new Burkina Faso leader
Demonstrators gathered in the capital of Burkina Faso on Thursday to show their support for the country's new junta leader, as rumours swirled of internal divisions in the army. Traore was at the head of a core of disgruntled junior officers -- but there were rumours just a few days later of discussions among some other army generals over potentially replacing him.
International Business Times
Choice Of Saudi For Winter Games Reflects Worsening Environment For Major Events
The decision to award the 2029 Asian Winter Games to Saudi Arabia may have been greeted with amazement but it follows a double logic. For the biggest events, hosts are becoming harder to find than snowstorms in the Arabian desert. For those willing to undertake the task, the appeal of major sports competitions is as national showcases.
swimswam.com
Balduccini, Almeida Score Big For Brazil On Night 2 Of 2022 S. American Games
LCM (50m) The nation of Brazil continues to dominate the swimming events at the 2022 South American Games. Through day 2, the Brazilian squad has amassed 35 total medals, including 18 gold, 12 silver, and 5 bronze. Argentina is next in line but far away, carrying 14 total medals to...
ESPN
British Rowing chair calls for 'open' category for transgender athletes
The chair of British Rowing has called on the sport's world governing body to follow swimming's lead and create an "open" category for transgender athletes "out of concern that there is a threat to the hard-fought-for progress in women's sport." Transgender rights have become a major talking point as sports...
FIFA・
MMAmania.com
World’s Strongest Man just booked ‘the most expensive fight in European MMA history’
Former KSW middleweight and light heavyweight champion Mamed Khalidov (35-8-2) is booked to compete against five-time world’s strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-7) in what’s being billed as “the biggest fight in KSW history” as well as “the most expensive fight in European MMA history.”. XTB...
