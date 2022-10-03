ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy

Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
swimswam.com

Status Check On The Stealthy Six Potential Paris 2024 Disruptors

Let's check back in with our Stealthy Six of David Popovici, Matt Sates, Hwang Sunwoo, Flynn Southam, Matt Richards and Jacob Whittle. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. In October 2021 we took a look at six young men who were on the path to causing major disruptions in the 100m and 200m freestyle events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
SWIMMING & SURFING
theScore

FIFA rankings: Brazil going to Qatar in 1st, Canada rises as U.S. tumbles

Brazil will enter the 2022 World Cup as the top-ranked team in the final FIFA rankings ahead of next month's tournament in Qatar. The supremely-talented squad led by Neymar and Vinicius Junior helped Tite's team maintain its spot ahead of second-place Belgium - Europe's highest-ranked nation - after a pair of comfortable victories in World Cup tuneup matches during the last international break.
FIFA
The Associated Press

Russia strikes apartments; refugees detained at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched missiles that hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, a local official said Thursday, killing three people and wounding at least 12 in a region that houses Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and which Moscow illegally annexed. The two strikes, the first before dawn and another in the morning, damaged more than 40 buildings, local authorities said. The attacks came just hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the country’s military had retaken three more villages in another of the four regions annexed by Russia, the latest battlefield reversal for Moscow. The Zaporizhzhia region’s governor, Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram that many people were rescued from the multi-story buildings, including a 3-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital for treatment. Photos provided by the Emergency Service of Ukraine showed rescuers scrambling through rubble in the wreckage of a building looking for survivors.
POLITICS
Shine My Crown

After Backlash, FINA Approves Swimming Cap Designed for Black Hair in World Sporting Competitions

The world’s governing body for sport, FINA, has approved customized swimming caps for Black hair, NPR reports. Called the Soul Cap, the protective swimmear accessory will provide better fit and protect thicker, curlier hair from harsh chemicals found in pools, including chlorine. The British-based brand initiated talks with the FINA to approve the caps shortly before the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but they were rejected. The governing body based its decision on prior competitions where athletes “never used, neither [were required] to use, caps of such size and configuration.” The organization also said at the time that the cap did not follow “the natural form of the head,” as outlined in its requirements for approved swimwear.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort as island residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs. The shipwrecks further stoked tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey, who are locked in a heated dispute over maritime boundaries and migration. Both vessels are believed to have left from Turkey. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced “deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life,” and praised rescuers’ “heroic” efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic cruises at Astana

No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic never faced a break point in the 62-minute match and only lost six points on his serve while improving to 3-0 against Garin.
TENNIS
swimswam.com

Two-Time German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann Announces His Retirement

Jacob Heidtmann raced at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 for Germany and leaves the sport as a national record-holder in the 400 IM. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann announced his retirement from swimming on Sunday via Instagram. Heidtmann raced for Germany at both the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
AFP

Demonstrators rally in support of new Burkina Faso leader

Demonstrators gathered in the capital of Burkina Faso on Thursday to show their support for the country's new junta leader, as rumours swirled of internal divisions in the army.  Traore was at the head of a core of disgruntled junior officers -- but there were rumours just a few days later of discussions among some other army generals over potentially replacing him.
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Choice Of Saudi For Winter Games Reflects Worsening Environment For Major Events

The decision to award the 2029 Asian Winter Games to Saudi Arabia may have been greeted with amazement but it follows a double logic. For the biggest events, hosts are becoming harder to find than snowstorms in the Arabian desert. For those willing to undertake the task, the appeal of major sports competitions is as national showcases.
SPORTS
ESPN

British Rowing chair calls for 'open' category for transgender athletes

The chair of British Rowing has called on the sport's world governing body to follow swimming's lead and create an "open" category for transgender athletes "out of concern that there is a threat to the hard-fought-for progress in women's sport." Transgender rights have become a major talking point as sports...
FIFA

