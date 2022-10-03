ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

The broader market is rising today, which is helping drive these tech stocks higher. Investors are hoping the worst of the market sell-off is over. Shopify,​​ PayPal, and Appian shareholders should prepare for more volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Reuters

Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
Benzinga

Twitter, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. RPM International shares fell 0.1% to $89.74 in after-hours trading.
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After two, rip-roaring rallies, U.S. stock markets settled back into negative territory Wednesday. The bulls showed a little fight toward the end of the day, but it wasn't enough to keep the winning streak going. The general takeaway on Wall Street is that we're still in an overall equities funk, particularly as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation. Earnings season begins in earnest next week, but until then, investors' eyes are on the job market. Private businesses added 208,000 jobs last month, according to ADP, topping estimates. The government, meanwhile, will report monthly jobs data Friday. A hot job market will likely fuel the Fed's rationale to hike rates further. Read live market updates here.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Pineapple Energy PEGY shares rose 62.2% to $2.32 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 98.1 million shares is 13352.0% of Pineapple Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. Globus Maritime...
The Hill

Major indexes slip in afternoon trading on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as the broader market continued pulling back from a surge earlier in the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is still on track for a 4.8% gain this week following its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.
freightwaves.com

FedEx acquires large chunk of stock from Morgan Stanley

FedEx Corp. said Tuesday it acquired 7.9 million shares of its common shares worth $1.5 billion from investment banking giant Morgan Stanley & Co. as part of an accelerated share repurchase plan announced in June. The accelerated buyback program is part of FedEx’s plan to repurchase up to $5 billion...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Twitter, Poshmark, Rivian and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Twitter — Shares of Twitter surged nearly 13% after a report that Elon Musk plans to go through with the acquisition of the company at $54.20 per share, the originally agreed-upon price. Trading of the company's stock was halted pending news around midday Tuesday.
NBC Chicago

