starvedrock.media
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
starvedrock.media
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1
(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Rebate checks continue going out; more parking tickets; barges getting stuck
Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year's state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. Information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
starvedrock.media
Illinois governor's race: Pritzker and Bailey set to debate Thursday
(The Center Square) – With the election about a month away, the two men who want to be governor of Illinois for the next four years square off in a debate Thursday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, will take the stage at Illinois State University in Normal in a debate sponsored by AARP of Illinois. The debate will allow members from two crucial voting blocs to hear from the candidates on matters important to both, including affordable housing, health care, and education.
starvedrock.media
LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1
Please join me in voting no on Amendment 1 at the top of the November ballot. Illinois is a state very sympathetic to unions, both public and private, and the unions have had success in bargaining very favorable contracts for their members. Unions are in no danger in our state.
starvedrock.media
Illinois secretary of state candidates talk elections, other issues
SPRINGFIELD — Secretary of state candidates Alexi Giannoulias, a Chicago Democrat and former state treasurer, and Dan Brady, a Republican state representative from Bloomington, each spent 45 minutes before a panel organized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors in recent weeks. Here are some of their stances and...
starvedrock.media
IVCIL Puts Out Call For Wheelchairs And Other Medical Equipment
For nearly two decades, the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living has offered a Medical Equipment Loan Closet to anyone in need. Now IVCIL is asking for your help. The group is in need of new or gently used wheelchairs as well as rollator walkers and shower chairs. If you have any of those you can drop them off at IVCIL in La Salle.
starvedrock.media
Demolition Complete Of Fire Ravaged KFC In La Salle
The eyesore that was the gutted KFC in La Salle is no longer. All that stands now at the corner of 3rd and Creve Couer Streets is a building foundation. The restaurant has been closed since a fire broke out the morning of June 28th. The La Salle Police Department considers the fire to be a case of arson. No arrests have been made.
starvedrock.media
"Wizard of Oz" And Other Classics Booked For Stage 212
Some all-time classics will be performed on the La Salle theater stage in the coming months. Stage 212 has announced its 2023 season. “Steel Magnolias” gets things started this winter followed by “Barefoot in The Park” as a spring offering. Next summer at Stage 212 means performances of “The Wizard of Oz” before the season wraps up in the fall with “Little Shop of Horrors”.
