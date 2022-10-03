For nearly two decades, the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living has offered a Medical Equipment Loan Closet to anyone in need. Now IVCIL is asking for your help. The group is in need of new or gently used wheelchairs as well as rollator walkers and shower chairs. If you have any of those you can drop them off at IVCIL in La Salle.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO