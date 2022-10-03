Read full article on original website
CALL NOW: Help the children of St. Jude and you could win a dream home
SAN ANTONIO – Don't miss out on your chance to win a brand new home. For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also have the chance to win a brand-new house, as well as other great prizes. The phone lines are...
Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health
Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
Homeless encampment removed, but neighbor hoping she won't have to foot the bill
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Sue Ellen Hotchkiss' neighborhood is not one where you'd expect to see this, a homeless encampment that's been growing by the day since at least mid-August. Everything from a grill, to flammable items scattered around near brush, a danger to everyone who lives nearby including Hotchkiss's...
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
Person who allegedly 'lured' migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified
SAN ANTONIO - The person who allegedly helped lure about 50 migrants from the resource center in San Antonio and helped send them to Martha’s Vineyard has now been confirmed by several sources as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Haydee Huerta. Domingo Garcia, the president for the League of...
'I can't sleep at night:' Single mother faces eviction after delayed rent relief payment
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio mom and her children are being threatened with eviction notices; after rent relief payments were delayed for months. Unable to clear things up herself with the San Antonio Housing Authority she turned to our Problem Solver Darian Trotter for help. "It just bothers me,...
San Antonio's R'Bonney Gabriel becomes 1st Filipino-American to be crowned Miss USA 2022
A San Antonio native has won the title of Miss USA 2022. Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss USA 2022 on Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, beating out Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano for the title, according to People magazine. Gabriel, 28, is the first...
Former deputy now SeaWorld performer arrested for slamming child to ground
SAN ANTONIO – A SeaWorld employee has been arrested after slamming a child to the ground. Police were dispatched to SeaWorld on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. According to officials, the SeaWorld employee was dressed as a “scare character” performer when he slammed the 14-year-old boy to the ground. A relative of the boy witnessed the incident and confronted the employee. The employee then proceeded to physically assault the relative.
Reimagined Alazan Courts getting new tenant-influenced $150 million redesign
SAN ANTONIO - After several years of turmoil, progress is being made on the reimagined Alazan Courts on the near Westside. The Courts have been the subject of discontent from residents who are desperate for better living conditions. For Pearl Antu, a single mother who has lived at Alazan for...
Another raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – It seems that the city of Seguin is without power once again after another raccoon made its way into the East substation transformer. The city’s Electric Department and the LCR are working together to clear the transformer and get the power restored. As of right...
Bexar Co. Juvenile center says teen crime is increasing
Teen crime is on the rise, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Center, teen violent felonies have increased 25% in the last year. Overall, teen crimes of felonies and misdemeanors have increased. After a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on the city's far West side, neighbors were...
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
San Antonio Police officer fired after shooting suspect trying to drive off at McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer still in his probationary period was fired Wednesday after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after officer James Brennand spotted...
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
Grey Forest requests law enforcement presence from Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO – The City of Grey Forest has requested law enforcement presence from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, they will provide the City of Grey Forest 24/7 coverage and will assume all patrol responsibilities. BCSO says that they will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident shuts down I-10 in both directions at West Houston Street
SAN ANTONIO - A huge accident has shut down Interstate 10 in both directions causing major traffic headaches in Downton San Antonio. The accident happened around 4 a.m. at Interstate 10 and West Houston Street near Historic Market Square. Police said two cars crashed into each other, sending one car...
It's time for the 78th Annual Floresville Peanut Festival!
The 78th Annual Floresville Peanut Festival is here!. Guests can enjoy free admission to the festival grounds on the Courthouse Square in historic downtown Floresville. Festivities kick off Tuesday, Oct.4, leading up to the big event. The grand parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. For additional details,...
Two teen boys fire over 100 rounds at wrong house, killing innocent woman, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting killed one young woman and injured another in Far West Bexar County. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said...
San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
Police looking for suspect who gunned down a man at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the suspect in the shooting death of a man at Northwest Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Westland Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said when they arrived, they...
