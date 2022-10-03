ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health

Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
news4sanantonio.com

Person who allegedly 'lured' migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified

SAN ANTONIO - The person who allegedly helped lure about 50 migrants from the resource center in San Antonio and helped send them to Martha’s Vineyard has now been confirmed by several sources as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Haydee Huerta. Domingo Garcia, the president for the League of...
news4sanantonio.com

Former deputy now SeaWorld performer arrested for slamming child to ground

SAN ANTONIO – A SeaWorld employee has been arrested after slamming a child to the ground. Police were dispatched to SeaWorld on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. According to officials, the SeaWorld employee was dressed as a “scare character” performer when he slammed the 14-year-old boy to the ground. A relative of the boy witnessed the incident and confronted the employee. The employee then proceeded to physically assault the relative.
news4sanantonio.com

Another raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – It seems that the city of Seguin is without power once again after another raccoon made its way into the East substation transformer. The city’s Electric Department and the LCR are working together to clear the transformer and get the power restored. As of right...
news4sanantonio.com

Bexar Co. Juvenile center says teen crime is increasing

Teen crime is on the rise, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Center, teen violent felonies have increased 25% in the last year. Overall, teen crimes of felonies and misdemeanors have increased. After a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on the city's far West side, neighbors were...
news4sanantonio.com

Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
news4sanantonio.com

It's time for the 78th Annual Floresville Peanut Festival!

The 78th Annual Floresville Peanut Festival is here!. Guests can enjoy free admission to the festival grounds on the Courthouse Square in historic downtown Floresville. Festivities kick off Tuesday, Oct.4, leading up to the big event. The grand parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. For additional details,...
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
