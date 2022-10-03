Read full article on original website
Related
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Love Goddess' comedian, dies at 72
LOS ANGELES — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Love Goddess” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles,...
Jake Lacy becomes a lead after years of supporting roles
While most people slowed down during the pandemic, Jake Lacy's schedule accelerated. It began with filming “The White Lotus” for HBO, where his portrayal of an entitled newlywed dissatisfied with his honeymoon hotel room earned Lacy his first Emmy nomination. “Since ‘White Lotus,’ I feel like I haven’t...
Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on 'GMA'
NEW YORK — During a getting-to-know-you dinner shortly after being named co-hosts of “Good Morning America” in 2009, George Stephanopoulos told Robin Roberts that he didn't really want to do the job. Nearly 13 years later, they're passed an improbable milestone without public notice. They're now the...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0