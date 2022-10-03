Read full article on original website
KJ Jefferson’s status uncertain heading into Wednesday’s practice
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman still is uncertain on the status of redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson heading into Wednesday’s practice. Arkansas will hit the practice fields a little later this afternoon to hold closed drills preparing for Mississippi State. Jefferson suffered a head injury late in the Alabama game and his status has been much talked about this week.
Mike Leach preparing for Arkansas’ offense, not particular QB
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Mississippi State isn’t sure who will be the quarterback for No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday, but Mike Leach doesn’t seem too concerned about the situation. Leach talked about Arkansas not knowing yet if KJ Jefferson will be available. “Well, I think they’ll stick...
Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
Sam Pittman talks Bumper Pool breaking tackles record
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool needs 14 tackles to break the all-time tackles record at Arkansas currently held by Tony Bua with 408. Pool commented on what breaking the record would mean to him on Tuesday. Sam Pittman also talked about it on Wednesday. “Football is such a physical...
Sam Pittman’s jukebox all started in 2020 at Starkville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman. It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.
Arkansas shifts secondary around
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No. 25 Arkansas’ secondary has faced a lot of challenges this fall with injuries among the factors. On Tuesday, Arkansas made a move that Sam Pittman has talked about possibly happening with Hudson Clark moving to first-team safety. Clark has played in all five games thus far with most of the time spent at cornerback. Clark has nine tackles, six solo, one for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game. Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg …. Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game. KNWA Today: Strut Your Mutt. Question of the Day 10/6. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …. Local...
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game. Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview …. Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game. KNWA Today: Strut Your Mutt. Question of the Day 10/6. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …
Arkansas’ quarterback situation with key SEC game coming
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 25 Arkansas is preparing for No. 23 Mississippi State and the quarterback situation with the Hogs was clouded when KJ Jefferson left the Alabama game with a head injury. Sam Pittman was asked about Jefferson being concussion protocol on Monday and quickly dismissed the question.
Looking back at preseason prediction for 2022 Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — In the summer, this reporter predicted the results of each game this football season for the Hogs. I came to the conclusion that Arkansas would finish 9-3 this season. That prediction is looking very shaky at this time, but it’s not that far off at this point.
West Point schools announce security measures for football games
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville. Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville. The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville. KNWA Today: Strut...
Former youth pastor facing more charges
Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers during bikes, blues, and bbq. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. Cancer treatment, screenings increasing survival …. The American Association for...
Good Day Shoutout – a Razorback Family Tradition
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. First up, we’re giving a shoutout to Kirksey Middle School. Students, faculty, staff and a the community...
Supervisors renege on $1M in wastewater commitment
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY – Supervisors on Monday reneged on part of their funding commitment to the East Oktibbeha Wastewater District, potentially jeopardizing a multi-million dollar sewer infrastructure expansion project. Whether and how to fix the Oktibbeha County Lake dam took center stage in the discussion, which at different points devolved...
‘Puppets in the Park’ returns
It’s become a fall tradition in Northwest Arkansas: the annual “Puppets in the Park” will take place on Sunday. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Jo Ann Kaminsky to learn more about the event and where it is all happening.
Happening in NWA: Vintage market days, Mule Jump
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The UAFS Theatre Department will present its fall show, Roald Dahl’s “James and The Giant Peach,” from Oct. 6-9 at Breedlove Auditorium. The play was adapted for the stage by David Wood and will feature original...
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
Bikes, Blues & BBQ revs up much needed revenue for Rogers businesses
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses in Rogers are bracing for thousands of visitors as Bikes, Blues & BBQ kicks off. The CEO of the Rogers Chamber of Commerce, Raymond Burns, said the main concern is making sure restaurants are fully staffed, and fully stocked with enough food for the week. Although, he knows they’ll get the job done.
