East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

WAFB

Community invited to have conversations with law enforcement Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The community is invited to have conversations with law enforcement officials on Thursday, Oct. 6. From 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, officials from local agencies will be in attendance. According to organizers, “Community Conversations with Law Enforcement” is an opportunity...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Extra security, police posted at McKinley High after 'threat,' Baton Rouge school system says

Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said. Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it

As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Scoop

Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mayor Broome declares October 2022 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaimed October 2022 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Baton Rouge. Throughout the month, the City-Parish will focus on building awareness among employees and residents about the importance of implementing cyber smart practices to protect their data, devices, and information. In addition...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Walker

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. A year later, L’Auberge Casino to open new Barstool Sportsbook Fall 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s been nearly a year since sports betting became legal in the state of Louisiana.
WALKER, LA
WAFB

$43K bond set for accused large-scale BR drug dealer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies say they spent hundreds of hours doing undercover surveillance on a suspected large-scale drug dealer they arrested this week in Baton Rouge. However, it may take only a few hours for that same suspect to post bond and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Life in prison for man convicted of killing, burning body

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 43-year-old Louisiana man faces life in prison after being convicted of killing another man whose body was so burned it took DNA to identify him. That’s the mandatory sentence, since Nathaniel Mitchell III was convicted of second-degree murder of Zacchaeus H. Burton of Baton Rouge. Burton’s body was found July 17, 2019, at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of his home town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Testimony begins in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer; jurors see graphic crime scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four years after the death of Zachary police officer and firefighter Christopher Lawton, the man accused of killing him is on trial. Albert Franklin’s trial had been delayed and rescheduled over the years but testimony started on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Jurors saw the graphic crime scene from the eyes of detectives and heard the accounts of witnesses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Youth City Lab: Four nonprofits coming together in Mid City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big collaboration is happening and it involves four nonprofit organizations in the Capital City. Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line Barber Shop, Humanities Amped and Big Buddy are coming together for the Youth City Lab at 4385 Government St. It’s a nonprofit with a shared space...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

