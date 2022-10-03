ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: Insight Into Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Pacers & Possibility It May Still Happen

By Daniel Starkand
lakersnation.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record

There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
NBA
247Sports

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is carving out his own identity as a four-star sophomore

When you are the son of a player with the credentials of Carmelo Anthony, people are always going to take notice. After all, he's a 10 time NBA All-Star, made the NBA's 75th anniversary team and authored arguably the greatest one and done year ever when he led Syracuse to a national title in 2003. While having a famous father raises intrigue level, you still have to make your own way and that's exactly what four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is doing.
NBA
Vibe

Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Came To Him In A Dream

Lamar Odom has opened up about his “brother” and late Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant, telling sports commentator Shannon Sharpe that the spirit of the NBA icon has visited him in his dreams on at least four separate occasions. “He come to me in dreams, too. When I was on the Big Brother house, I was there for 26 days, he came to me, like, in four dreams,” Odom, 42, told Sharpe, 54, on episode 54 of the latter’s Club Shay Shay podcast. More from VIBE.comKareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Kyrie Irving A "Comical Buffoon"Kyrie Irving Calls COVID Vaccine Mandates A "Human Rights...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.

Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Darvin Ham
Yardbarker

Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have already played two preseason games after they beat the Washington Wizards in two games in Japan this past weekend. With the season nearly two weeks from tipping off, teams around the league will make plenty of roster...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#Sports#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Indiana Pacers#Athletic#2029
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
lakersnation.com

Lakers Highlights: LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn & Austin Reaves Shine In Preseason Loss To Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers were much more competitive in their second preseason game but unfortunately fell just short against the Phoenix Suns. Much like their first preseason showing, the Lakers starters looked good on both ends of the floor in the first half before being shut down later in the game. Head coach Darvin Ham utilized lineups that emphasized small ball, opting to play only traditional big on the court most of the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Records First Half Double-Double In Preseason Opener Against Kings

In their first preseason game, the Los Angeles Lakers started off well but ultimately faltered in the second half as they lost to the Sacramento Kings. It was the first game action for the new-look Lakers with head coach Darvin Ham at the helm and the first half offered several positive takeaways. The most noticeable thing was the attention to detail defensively as Los Angeles was able to hold Sacramento to only 41 points in two quarters of play.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy