Lakers Rumors: Insight Into Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Pacers & Possibility It May Still Happen

Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans
Any NBA fan who has seen social media during Dwyane Wade's TNT shows knows that he's generally considered unimpressive. The post Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record
There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is carving out his own identity as a four-star sophomore
When you are the son of a player with the credentials of Carmelo Anthony, people are always going to take notice. After all, he's a 10 time NBA All-Star, made the NBA's 75th anniversary team and authored arguably the greatest one and done year ever when he led Syracuse to a national title in 2003. While having a famous father raises intrigue level, you still have to make your own way and that's exactly what four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is doing.
Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Came To Him In A Dream
Lamar Odom has opened up about his “brother” and late Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant, telling sports commentator Shannon Sharpe that the spirit of the NBA icon has visited him in his dreams on at least four separate occasions. “He come to me in dreams, too. When I was on the Big Brother house, I was there for 26 days, he came to me, like, in four dreams,” Odom, 42, told Sharpe, 54, on episode 54 of the latter’s Club Shay Shay podcast. More from VIBE.comKareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Kyrie Irving A "Comical Buffoon"Kyrie Irving Calls COVID Vaccine Mandates A "Human Rights...
This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.
Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have already played two preseason games after they beat the Washington Wizards in two games in Japan this past weekend. With the season nearly two weeks from tipping off, teams around the league will make plenty of roster...
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Proposed Mavericks Russell Westbrook trade is a dream for Lakers fans
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason and he will ultimately head into the season on the roster. However, if things do not get off on the right foot, Los Angeles will quickly shop Westbrook once more. For the last six months, the Lakers have...
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
Recap: Lakers Starters Look Good In First Half But Drop Second Preseason Game To Suns In Las Vegas
In their second preseason tilt, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 119-115. Anthony Davis was a late scratch due to lower back tightness so Wenyen Gabriel got the start in his place. Darvin Ham also went with a different look in the starting lineup, going with Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves in a smaller group.
New Lakers role player is already committing long-term to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have had more roster turnover than any other team in the league. The only players that are still on the roster from the 2020 championship team are Anthony Davis and LeBron James even though the title was won less than two calendar years ago. Rob Pelinka...
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Chicago Bulls Land Jarrett Allen In Major Trade Scenario
In life, we all need luxury sometimes. With that said, we need to take care of the essentials first. NBA teams are no different. Imagine you went to your friend’s house. He just bought a massive big-screen TV. Cool! Now, imagine he asks you for $20 for food. Weird, right?
Lakers Highlights: LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn & Austin Reaves Shine In Preseason Loss To Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers were much more competitive in their second preseason game but unfortunately fell just short against the Phoenix Suns. Much like their first preseason showing, the Lakers starters looked good on both ends of the floor in the first half before being shut down later in the game. Head coach Darvin Ham utilized lineups that emphasized small ball, opting to play only traditional big on the court most of the night.
Recap: Lakers Fall To Kings In Preseason Opener After Strong First Half
After a long offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers finally returned to the court on Monday night when they kicked off the 2022-23 preseason by hosting the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers had a strong first half but were not able to maintain in the second half, ultimately falling 105-75. New Lakers...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Explains Why He Likes Kendrick Nunn’s Fit In Starting Unit
Perhaps the biggest question heading into the Los Angeles Lakers preseason opener was who would fill out the starting lineup next to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. It would turn out to be Kendrick Nunn at the other guard spot and Damian Jones at center making up the starting five.
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Records First Half Double-Double In Preseason Opener Against Kings
In their first preseason game, the Los Angeles Lakers started off well but ultimately faltered in the second half as they lost to the Sacramento Kings. It was the first game action for the new-look Lakers with head coach Darvin Ham at the helm and the first half offered several positive takeaways. The most noticeable thing was the attention to detail defensively as Los Angeles was able to hold Sacramento to only 41 points in two quarters of play.
