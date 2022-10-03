ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Missing Luzerne County woman found

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled.

Leona Sherrick

PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk of harm or injury.

