kicdam.com
Wayne Petersen, 88, of Estherville
Services for 88-year-old Wayne Petersen of Estherville will be Saturday, October 8th, at 2 p.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Estherville. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Vickie Dykstra, 67, of Littleton, Colorado Formerly of Everly
Memorial services for 67-year-old Vickie Dykstra of Littleton, Colorado, formerly of Everly, will be Saturday, October8th, at 4 p.m. at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at First Reformed Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Gathering will follow the graveside services at the Swan Family Farm near Dickens.
kicdam.com
Craig Heuer, 64, of Lake Park
Memorial services for 64-year-old Craig Heuer of Lake Park will be Thursday, October 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Lake Park with burial at Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in...
kicdam.com
Gary Taylor, 79, of Hendricks, Minnesota Formerly of Spencer
Memorial services for 79-year-old Gary Taylor of Hendricks, Minnesota, formerly of Spencer, will be Friday, October 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Spencer with burial at military services at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in...
kicdam.com
Regional Cross Country Results
Cherokee/Eagle Grove, Ia (KICD) – Spirit Lake attended the Cherokee Cross Country Meet Tuesday. Both the Spirit Lake Boys and Girls had a top 10 finisher. Katelyn Krieger took 2nd in the girls race with a time of 20:03.62. Damon VandenBerg took 8th with a time of 17:23.79 in the boys race. Spirit Lake would take 6th in the Girls team standings with 151 points. MOC-Floyd Valley was the team champion with 53. Spirit Lake would also place 6th in the Boys team standings with 154 points. MOC-Floyd Valley was also the team champion in the boy’s race with 42.
kiwaradio.com
Gas Prices Spike 31 Cents In Sheldon On Monday
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon motorists are experiencing some degree of sticker shock at the gas pumps today. According to listener reports, the price of gas in Sheldon jumped from $3.489 to $3.799 sometime on Monday afternoon. That’s a jump of 31 cents per gallon. A quick review of...
kiwaradio.com
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
kiwaradio.com
Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
kicdam.com
John Weltzin, 56, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida Formerly of Harris
A Celebration of Life for 56-year-old John Weltzin of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, formerly of Harris, will be Saturday, October 8th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Park Community Building with a come and go visitation also taking place during that time.
kicdam.com
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit By Truck
George, IA (KICD)– A young child was taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and then transferred to Sioux Falls after being struck by a semi in George last Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says 85 year old Norwood Geerdes was hauling grain through town when the child ran into the street and he was unable to stop.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County board still pondering pond
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County continued to wade through the details of a potential pond purchase during the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. “It’s good to have something on the east side for the public to use,” said supervisor Jerry Birkey. “But is it worth $100,000 to us to give you more work?”
kicdam.com
Fire at Center Lake Mobile Home Park Saturday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says calls to mobile home parks seldom end well, but quick action and a little luck Saturday avoided major damage. The department was dispatched shortly after noon and found the occupant spraying a wood deck with a garden house. The fire department took over and put out the structure fire without it spreading into the main home or neighboring properties. Daly says smoke that did enter the home will probably prevent the occupants from staying there over night. Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half.
nwestiowa.com
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Still Evaluating; No Plans Yet On What To Do With Fire-Damaged Hull Store
Hull/Ankeny, Iowa — Officials with Casey’s General Stores, Inc. have yet to reveal plans for the future of the Casey’s General Store location in Hull, following last week’s fire that severely damaged the convenience store. When we asked if the building would be repaired, replaced, or...
nwestiowa.com
De Groot went from farm to F-100s
SIOUX CENTER—John De Groot isn’t one for travel, but he was grateful for the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. through Midwest Honor Flight on Saturday. At 77 years old, De Groot lives and works on the same farm 4 miles west of Sioux Center he did when he first enlisted into the Iowa Air National Guard. He served 1964-69.
kicdam.com
SCT Debuts Young Frankenstein
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Community Theatres starts its main stage season with the musical Young Frankenstein. Jay Oldenkamp plays the titular role. Barb Ambrosious portrays the matron of the castle – Frau Brueker. And you’ll even catch SCT Executive Director Liz McNea onstage this time around.
Sioux City Journal
Akron lawyer named district associate judge in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY — An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Man Charged With Numerous Felony Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars after being arrested on numerous drug offenses on Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Allbee was taken into custody on charges stemming from an investigation opened late last month in which Allbee allegedly sold methamphetamine to another person in Storm Lake on three separate occasions which led to a search warrant being at a storage unit that reportedly uncovered multiple controlled substances.
kicdam.com
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
