Highway Outlaws Truck Show & ‘Big Rig Drags’
The Highway Outlaws Truck Show & ‘Big Rig Drags’ is coming to Mobile Dragway October 7, 8 & 9, 2022. Friday, starting at noon, is an all-day truck show, meet & greet and live music. Saturday & Sunday, starting at 10:00am, is an all-day truck show, meet & greet, big rig drags and jet car show.
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
October Events with City of Mobile Parks & Recreation
There are so many fun events coming up in October in Mobile! Jonni Nottingham with the City of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department joins Studio 10 with details on all the activities, from Movies in the Park to MOBTtober Fest. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
The benefits of therapy dogs with AltaPointe Health
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. That’s why every year the first week of October is celebrated as Mental Illness Awareness Week. Two furry friends from AltaPointe Health stopped by Studio10 to show how Pet Therapy is making a difference in mental healthcare right here along the Gulf Coast.
Advanced tech company coming to Pensacola, hosting job fair to fill 40 jobs
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new advanced technology company is expanding to Pensacola, offering 40 new jobs immediately. Advanced Technology Recycling, headquartered in Illinois, is a multi-tier certified ITAD Management and electronic recycling company. “We have a wide range of services,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing. “We do a lot of different things for […]
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
Impact 100 Baldwin County offers women chance to make difference in community
(WALA) - Impact 100 Baldwin County is a community of women seeking to transform lives in Baldwin County by awarding high-impact, transformational grants to area nonprofits. Impact 100 provides an opportunity for women to make an incredible difference in their community and have fun while doing it. The organization, which...
4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
The 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown is coming up! This is largest and main fundraiser of the year for the Urban Emporium. The Urban Emporium is a non-profit retail incubator dedicated to the revitalization of retail in downtown Mobile. This grilled cheese competition has two categories which are restaurant and non-restaurant and three chances to win. There will be one restaurant and non-restaurant winner and a judge’s choice award!
Goodwill launches new online thrift store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online. The 120-year-old nonprofit organization on Tuesday launched GoodwillFinds, a newly incorporated shopping venture that is making roughly 100,000 donated items available for purchase online and expanding Goodwill’s internet presence that until now had been limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.
Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park. Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday. Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.
Mobile motorcyclist dies after Sunday crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 claimed the life of a Mobile man over the weekend. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 55-year-old Nigerial Faust was driving his motorcycle when a car hit him near Semmes early Sunday. Faust was taken to and...
Daphne childhood cancer survivor creates ‘Kindness Club’ to fight bullying
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne high school student is spreading kindness in her community. After facing many obstacles including childhood cancer, Emma Perkins started the “Kindness Club” to promote positivity at Daphne Middle School. Perkins was diagnosed with leukemia before she was 3 years old.. After ringing...
Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle coming to Pascagoula River
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grab your paddle and get ready for the Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle. Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is a 11.5 mile paddle down the beautiful Pascagoula River. For those competitive in nature, awards are up for grabs in a variety of paddle craft categories (i.e. kayak, canoe, stand up paddleboard). Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8 am. Race starts at Little River Marina and ends at the La-Pointe Krebs launch and museum in Pascagoula. Fully supported with shuttles for participants, safety boats on the water, and two designated bail out points.
Mobile man killed in motorcycle crash identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday, Oct. 2. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was severely injured when his 2003 Harley Davidson hit a 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old woman. Faust was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital […]
Road Closures and Shuttle Info for Shrimp Festival
Two more days until the 4th Annual National Shrimp Festival. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival kicks off on Thursday, October 6th and runs through Sunday, October 9th. Festival goers are encouraged to be aware of road closures and detours and to use shuttles to avoid traffic delays.
'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
10 Fall events throughout October in Pensacola, surrounding areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Break out the flannels and cameras. Here are 10 events including pumpkins patches, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you ready for the fall season. Creepy Hollow Woods – This haunted house is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the month of October. They are open from 6 […]
Crews are ahead of schedule on Spanish Fort road project
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Road work continues on Eastern Shore Blvd and Eastern Shore Drive in Spanish Fort after years of neglect, but it’s moving along ahead of schedule. “The road was in terrible shape,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillian. “The islands and the lighting were...
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
