MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grab your paddle and get ready for the Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle. Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is a 11.5 mile paddle down the beautiful Pascagoula River. For those competitive in nature, awards are up for grabs in a variety of paddle craft categories (i.e. kayak, canoe, stand up paddleboard). Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8 am. Race starts at Little River Marina and ends at the La-Pointe Krebs launch and museum in Pascagoula. Fully supported with shuttles for participants, safety boats on the water, and two designated bail out points.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO