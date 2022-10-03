ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, IL

1470 WMBD

Man pleads guilty to federal PPP fraud

PEORIA, Ill. – A rural Knox County resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges accusing him of defrauding the Payroll Protection Program set up at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records indicate Michael Patch, 64, of Saint Augustine pleaded guilty last week in Peoria to...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
PEKIN, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC woman accused of killing teen pleads guilty Wednesday

A 20-year-old Rock Island woman accused of killing a teenage girl was found guilty of lesser charges on Wednesday. Jimena Jinez appeared Wednesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. She waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. A second charge of mob action was dismissed.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man facing 19 felony charges indicted in two more cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man already facing 19 different charges after he was arrested in the county last month, now also faces new charges in two more cases. A Peoria County Grand Jury Tuesday charged Deshawn Early, 30, with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Domestic Battery.
PEORIA, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Farmington, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois teen, man arrested for car theft, gun theft, fleeing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen driver and adult passenger have been arrested after a run-in with police in the 200 block of N. MacArthur Highway early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Police officers observed a...
PEORIA, IL
wcsjnews.com

LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies

A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police Chief: 4 officers involved in deadly Illinois police-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released more information on Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. During a press conference, Echevarria said that four Peoria police officers were involved in the shooting that left 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond dead. Officers were responding to a shot spotter near the 800 block of McBean Street at […]
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting drug addiction

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for domestic battery that sent victim to hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 40-year-old Daniel N. Pace has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries. According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday about a victim at a local hospital who was injured in a domestic battery incident. The officers spoke with the adult victim and with her help they were able to identify the suspect as Pace.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Pub II crash

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that injured two Illinois State University students September 15. Police say Aidan McCain, 20, was driving northbound on Linden Street “at an extremely high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.
NORMAL, IL
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25newsnow.com

City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
PEKIN, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence

Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Man arrested after alleged domestic battery incident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested after an alleged incident of domestic battery. Peoria Police say that the man, Daniel N. Pace, 40, was identified as a suspect after speaking to a female victim at a hospital around 11:03 a.m. Sunday. That victim had severe injuries,...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man arrested Saturday on weapons offenses in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday after Bloomington Police heard one or more gunshots while on for patrol in the downtown bar district at around 1:13 a.m. A man later identified as Terry J.A. Powell, 21, of Normal was located near the intersection of East and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

