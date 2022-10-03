Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Man pleads guilty to federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. – A rural Knox County resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges accusing him of defrauding the Payroll Protection Program set up at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records indicate Michael Patch, 64, of Saint Augustine pleaded guilty last week in Peoria to...
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
ourquadcities.com
QC woman accused of killing teen pleads guilty Wednesday
A 20-year-old Rock Island woman accused of killing a teenage girl was found guilty of lesser charges on Wednesday. Jimena Jinez appeared Wednesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. She waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. A second charge of mob action was dismissed.
1470 WMBD
Man facing 19 felony charges indicted in two more cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man already facing 19 different charges after he was arrested in the county last month, now also faces new charges in two more cases. A Peoria County Grand Jury Tuesday charged Deshawn Early, 30, with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Domestic Battery.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois teen, man arrested for car theft, gun theft, fleeing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen driver and adult passenger have been arrested after a run-in with police in the 200 block of N. MacArthur Highway early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Police officers observed a...
wcsjnews.com
LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies
A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
Police Chief: 4 officers involved in deadly Illinois police-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released more information on Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. During a press conference, Echevarria said that four Peoria police officers were involved in the shooting that left 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond dead. Officers were responding to a shot spotter near the 800 block of McBean Street at […]
1470 WMBD
Man, facing trial on Domestic Battery charge, now arrested again for Aggravated Domestic Battery
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who’s been arrested a number of times for domestic battery has been arrested again, this time after a woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries. Peoria Police say they responded to a hospital Sunday morning, where they spoke to the female...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting drug addiction
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for domestic battery that sent victim to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 40-year-old Daniel N. Pace has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries. According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday about a victim at a local hospital who was injured in a domestic battery incident. The officers spoke with the adult victim and with her help they were able to identify the suspect as Pace.
25newsnow.com
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Pub II crash
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that injured two Illinois State University students September 15. Police say Aidan McCain, 20, was driving northbound on Linden Street “at an extremely high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.
25newsnow.com
City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
1470 WMBD
One adult, one juvenile arrested after stolen car and stolen gun recovered
PEORIA, Ill. – Two people — one of which is a juvenile — have been arrested after they were caught in an allegedly stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning, and allegedly with a gun. Peoria Police say they saw the car they knew to be stolen pull into...
1470 WMBD
Victim in Peoria officer-involved shooting identified; police chief issues statement
PEORIA, Ill. – We now know the name of the victim in Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in South Peoria. And, we have heard for the first time from Peoria’s Police Chief on the matter. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says it was Samuel Richmond, 59, pronounced dead...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence
Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested after alleged domestic battery incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested after an alleged incident of domestic battery. Peoria Police say that the man, Daniel N. Pace, 40, was identified as a suspect after speaking to a female victim at a hospital around 11:03 a.m. Sunday. That victim had severe injuries,...
wcbu.org
Four Peoria police officers are on leave after 59-year-old man, reportedly armed, was fatally shot
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Peoria. The incident happened as police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on one round fired at 10:06 p.m. in the 700 block of Hurlburt. While on scene, police heard another shot around 10:11 p.m., said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria in a statement.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested Saturday on weapons offenses in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday after Bloomington Police heard one or more gunshots while on for patrol in the downtown bar district at around 1:13 a.m. A man later identified as Terry J.A. Powell, 21, of Normal was located near the intersection of East and...
