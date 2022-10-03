Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
‘Very Sad': Residents Return to Devastated Sanibel Island for First Time Since Ian
A week after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, some residents of Sanibel Island got their first chance to visit the area to view the destruction for themselves. With curfew on the island at 7 p.m., residents had 12 hours Wednesday to visit the area. For many it was the first time to do so in the past week.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
coastalbreezenews.com
Hurricane Ian’s Impact on Sand Dollar Island
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM, a neighbor who lives off South Barfield sent me a text, “suddenly the weather looking very bad, water rising two-feet per hour with my dock now under water with winds gusting over 100 mph.”. As Floridians, we are aware of hurricanes...
wlrn.org
Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'
Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
fox13news.com
At least 6 Southwest Florida railroad bridges washed away by Hurricane Ian, shutting down major supply lines
SARASOTA, Fla. - Video footage from a drone follows the Seminole Gulf Rail line near Fort Myers until suddenly the train tracks disappear – in the middle of the Caloosahatchee River. The bridge is just one of many that are now gone after Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
wuft.org
‘Liveaboard’ survived Hurricane Ian on boat in storm-tossed marina; it nearly killed him
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Danny Ross has at least three lives. His life was nearly jolted out of him when he was struck by lightning. He came close to taking his last breath after suffering a punctured lung in a car wreck in the ‘80s. It almost washed away aboard a boat where Ross sought shelter from Hurricane Ian.
Tampa-based K-9 rescue team finds survivor in rubble 4 days after Hurricane Ian
A Tampa-based search and rescue K-9 and his handler returned home after pulling a trapped survivor from Ian’s wreckage days after the storm struck Fort Myers.
Photographer rides out Ian to capture the storm for others
Chuck Larsen has lived on Sanibel Island for 12 years and until last week had never experienced a major hurricane. The 76-year-old who moved from California decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in his condominium with little idea of the horror he was about to go through. He filled his...
10NEWS
Son swims through flooded streets to rescue his 84-year-old mother
NAPLES, Fla. — Johnny Lauder hunkered down inside his Naples home during Hurricane Ian. His home quickly began to take on water. Lauder’s son called his 84-year-old grandmother who was staying inside her home nearby. She is disabled and is in a wheelchair. When he was finally able...
flcourier.com
Black neighborhood devastated by Ian seeking help
One of the Southwest Florida area’s devastated by Hurricane Ian is River Park, the only historically Black neighborhood in Naples, a pristine coastal city known for its white-sand beaches, numerous golf courses and upscale residential communities. The River Park neighborhood is less than a 20-minute drive to the beach...
WESH
Video: Ian survivor spent hours hunkered down in closet with 7 dogs as storm hit
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Amy Lynn sheltered in her parents' home as Hurricane Ian lashed Sanibel Island. She said it was a terrifying experience, as five people and nine dogs held on through high winds and flood waters. She documented the intense storm as it caused damage to her...
WINKNEWS.com
Despite hurricane, new Fairfield by Marriott hotel launches in Bonita Springs
Built to withstand Category 4 tropical winds, a new hotel in Bonita Springs was put to the test last week as staff and corporate representatives here for its launch safely hunkered down for days to ride out Hurricane Ian. The new full-service hotel, Fairfield by Marriott, opened off Bonita Beach...
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know what's next.
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
Click10.com
Facebook post for help during Hurricane Ian answered by family who rescued 87-year-old man
NAPLES, Fla. – Heather Donlan is extremely grateful for what strangers did for her elderly father, who was in need of help during Hurricane Ian. “It’s extraordinary,” she said. “What they did in the middle of the storm for my family, it shows the goodness is there.”
WINKNEWS.com
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Naples 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Naples 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Naples Florida, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Naples as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is...
Florida Weekly
Post Hurricane Ian recovery rebuilding and permitting information
Also, electronic permitting information is available at www.colliercountyfl.gov/government/growth-management/divisions/building-plan-review-inspection/e-permitting. County staff are also available to assist at the Growth Management Community Development Services Department at 2800 Horseshoe Drive N, Naples, FL 34104; (239) 252-2400 and at four satellite offices which are listed below. Heritage Bay Government Services Center. 15450 Collier Blvd.
