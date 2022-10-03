ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Hurricane Ian’s Impact on Sand Dollar Island

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM, a neighbor who lives off South Barfield sent me a text, “suddenly the weather looking very bad, water rising two-feet per hour with my dock now under water with winds gusting over 100 mph.”. As Floridians, we are aware of hurricanes...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
wlrn.org

Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'

Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
NAPLES, FL
10NEWS

Son swims through flooded streets to rescue his 84-year-old mother

NAPLES, Fla. — Johnny Lauder hunkered down inside his Naples home during Hurricane Ian. His home quickly began to take on water. Lauder’s son called his 84-year-old grandmother who was staying inside her home nearby. She is disabled and is in a wheelchair. When he was finally able...
NAPLES, FL
flcourier.com

Black neighborhood devastated by Ian seeking help

One of the Southwest Florida area’s devastated by Hurricane Ian is River Park, the only historically Black neighborhood in Naples, a pristine coastal city known for its white-sand beaches, numerous golf courses and upscale residential communities. The River Park neighborhood is less than a 20-minute drive to the beach...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Naples 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Naples 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Naples Florida, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Naples as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Post Hurricane Ian recovery rebuilding and permitting information

Also, electronic permitting information is available at www.colliercountyfl.gov/government/growth-management/divisions/building-plan-review-inspection/e-permitting. County staff are also available to assist at the Growth Management Community Development Services Department at 2800 Horseshoe Drive N, Naples, FL 34104; (239) 252-2400 and at four satellite offices which are listed below. Heritage Bay Government Services Center. 15450 Collier Blvd.
NAPLES, FL

