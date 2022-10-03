ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Marcus Cannon
ClutchPoints

‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#Lions#American Football#Espn
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter. “I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) […] The post Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 5

Injuries and inconsistencies are starting to ramp up and impact your fantasy football roster, something that you should be looking to fix via other means. Addressing your roster’s shortcomings through your Week 5 waiver wire pickups is going to be a turning point for the future of your team, one that could put you on a course to make the championship game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game

After early rumblings that Dak Prescott could make a return to the field Sunday afternoon when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to square off with the Rams, it didn’t take long for the team to rule Prescott out for Week 5. Dallas needed the results of an X-ray scheduled for Tuesday before the […] The post Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Bills’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills 2022 season has gone well overall. The team is 3-1 after four weeks and looking like a strong playoff contender. Despite the strong start, though, there have been some disappointments for the squad. Injuries are the biggest issue right now with the team missing multiple starters each game and having lost All-Pro safety Micah Hyde for the season. Additionally, as well as the majority of the Bills 2022 roster has played so far, there are a few players who aren’t playing quite as well as expected. The biggest individual disappointment through four weeks is likely the Bills’ James Cook. The rookie running back was supposed to add an extra dimension to the Buffalo offense. However, the James Cook 2022 season got off to a poor start and hasn’t recovered yet. Here is why Cook is the Bills’ biggest disappointment through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy