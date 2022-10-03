When he received the email soon after Hurricane Ian hit, stating that he’d won a free power drill from a national hardware store chain, Kevin McKeever chuckled. The IT support professional is accustomed to receiving fraudulent emails claiming his anti-virus software is malfunctioning, but the timing of this new approach offering the free power tool seemed more than an ironic coincidence to the tech-savvy Lee County resident.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO