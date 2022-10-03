ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit announce 2023 tour dates

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will launch a 2023 tour in January and February. The three-week run includes shows in Florida, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky, and will feature Peter One as support. The tour starts in Florida, kicking-off on Jan. 19 at Dr. Phillips Center for...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy