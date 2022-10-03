Read full article on original website
TSTC extends application deadline for Vocational Nursing program to help combat statewide shortage
In an effort to help fill the nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings in the state, Texas State Technical College has extended the deadline to submit applications for its Vocational Nursing cohort scheduled to begin in January. Prospective students have until November 1 to submit a completed application for the...
State Reps. King, Spiller get firsthand look at TSTC programs on Brownwood campus
Rep. Phil King (R-Weatherford) and Rep. David Spiller (R-Jacksboro) learned about the importance of Texas State Technical College to the state’s workforce during a tour of TSTC’s Brownwood campus on Monday, October 3. It was the first time that the state legislators had toured the campus. “I am...
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit announce 2023 tour dates
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will launch a 2023 tour in January and February. The three-week run includes shows in Florida, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky, and will feature Peter One as support. The tour starts in Florida, kicking-off on Jan. 19 at Dr. Phillips Center for...
