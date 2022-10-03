ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds ride in honor of fallen tow truck driver

By Jay Petrequin
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a long procession of vehicles made its way from Wilton north, passing through South Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls. Hundreds of trucks came out for a unified cause – to honor a trucker killed while on the job.

Hundreds of ambulances, tow trucks and more drove the route on Saturday to honor Alex “Hillbilly” Bleickhardt, who was killed by an alleged drunken driver. Bleickhardt, 33, was a driver for TowAway, and had connections with several other companies that attended.

Drivers traveled down Route 50 in Wilton, flying black and white American flags with a yellow stripe honoring Bleickhardt. The procession traveled onto the Northway at Edit 15, getting off at Exit 17 and traveling Route 9 through South Glens Falls, Route 4 into Hudson Falls and ending at TowAway headquarters in Hudson Falls.

“Alex touched so many lives, his stories and memories will always live on with us,” TowAway staff wrote on Facebook last week. “Our condolences to all of Alex’s family going through this incredibly tough time.”

Bleickhardt was killed by 41-year-old Justin Rodriguez, who police say was driving on a permanently revoked license. Rodriguez had four previous DWIs. Rodriguez was driving a vehicle and crashed into Bleickhardt and his tow truck as he was working to assist a stranded vehicle off the Northway.

On Sunday, TowAway thanked the drivers and roadside viewers who took time out of their weekend to be a part of the ride. TowAway staff wore T-shirts commemorating the day, which the company will now be selling for $20 each.

