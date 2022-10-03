Read full article on original website
Bob Miller
2d ago
Sounds very much like a “Resort Fee”. Thing is, Credit Card Companies charge the business as well as the Customer for using the card. Should the Business raise their prices or charge a “Convenience Fee” they also have to pay?
rlm
2d ago
When a restaurant starts charging convenience, fees, I will no longer eat there
Ron Hiel
2d ago
Another gimmick to even more of our money. I refuse to pay any of these so called fees.
