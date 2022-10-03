“In honor of #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, today’s topic is Therapy. Our mental health team at the NBPD was able to get a little taste of self-care by heading up to Stepping Stone Ranch for their Equine-Based Mindfulness Stress Relief Program. The program is based on, “practicing stress management and horse-guided mindfulness training by utilizing effective techniques for their own well-being under the guidance of a professional health and equine instructor.”Our Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program (L.E.A.D), in collaboration with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Seven Hills Behavioral Health, Gifford Street Wellness Center, and Peer 2 Peer Recovery Support Center is designed to help those who struggle with substance use disorder, mental health, poverty, and/or homelessness.

