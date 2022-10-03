Read full article on original website
Country Music Festa! This Saturday in New Bedford
Clube S.S. Sacramento Inc., sponsors of the greatest Portuguese Feast in the World, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament. Larry Jacques, President of the Clube Madeirense S.S. Sacramento, Inc. has announced a special ticketed event. The 1st Annual Country Music Festa. at Madeira Field, New Bedford, MA. SATURDAY OCTOBER 8,...
City of New Bedford issues call to artists for Cove Walk artwork
“The City of New Bedford’s Department of City Planning, in collaboration with New Bedford Creative, announces a Call for Artists. The call is seeking artist proposals for temporary public artwork to be located at the entrance to the New Bedford Cove Walk (1087 Cove Road) in 2023. A $10,000...
New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 10, 2022 – October 14, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 10, 2022 – October 14, 2022, and they are as follows:. City offices closed Monday, October 10 for Columbus Day. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Main...
New Bedford Police Department welcomes very own compassion dog, ‘Rosie’
New Bedford police announce its newest addition to the department, our very own compassion dog Rosie!. Rosie’s handler will be our veteran school resource officer, Jeremy Demello. Ofc. Demello is assigned to Roosevelt Middle School where he works with school administrators, security staff, and faculty to ensure a safe and secure environment. Rosie’s role will be interacting with members of the public providing therapeutic benefits through companionship to reduce anxiety and provide comfort.
New Bedford Police’s mental health team gets a little taste of self-care
“In honor of #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, today’s topic is Therapy. Our mental health team at the NBPD was able to get a little taste of self-care by heading up to Stepping Stone Ranch for their Equine-Based Mindfulness Stress Relief Program. The program is based on, “practicing stress management and horse-guided mindfulness training by utilizing effective techniques for their own well-being under the guidance of a professional health and equine instructor.”Our Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program (L.E.A.D), in collaboration with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Seven Hills Behavioral Health, Gifford Street Wellness Center, and Peer 2 Peer Recovery Support Center is designed to help those who struggle with substance use disorder, mental health, poverty, and/or homelessness.
Massachusetts native, Tuskegee Airman honored, promoted at Boston’s Logan Airport
“Mr. Enoch Woodhouse, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen was promoted to Brigadier General by official proclamation. Now, 95-years old, Roxbury native Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
Firefighter, one adult, injured in New Bedford fire; cause under investigation
“The cause of a fire that caused serious injuries to an older adult and minor injuries to a firefighter yesterday remains under investigation but does not appear suspicious, said New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “New Bedford firefighters were able to rescue three occupants...
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals $200,000 in cash from restaurant she worked at
“A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
