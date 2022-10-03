Read full article on original website
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
Pence said he has "enormous respect" for Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the Court should "reconsider" decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Vox
The Supreme Court hands the religious right an unexpected loss. Don’t expect it to last.
The Supreme Court handed down a brief and highly unusual order Wednesday evening that set the stage for more legal wrangling over the line between religious freedom and anti-discrimination laws. The order itself is very narrow, giving lawyers for an orthodox Jewish university specific instructions on which motions they must...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge rules South Carolina’s firing squad and electrocution execution methods are unconstitutional
A state judge has ruled South Carolina’s execution methods of electrocution and the newly installed firing squad are cruel and unusual, therefore both violate the state Constitution. “In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Among 4 GOP Reps to Vote Against Religious Freedom
The four Republicans voted against a bill seeking to reauthorize funding for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
Slate
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling
Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
creators.com
Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics
The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Warren Jeffs on trial again for abuses within FLDS Church
In raw, emotional courtroom testimony, ex-members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church spoke of abuses they suffered while in the faith.
