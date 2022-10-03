Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Arrested On Felony Theft Warrant
A Carroll woman wanted on a felony theft warrant was taken into custody Sunday by the Carroll Police Department. According to Carroll County District Court Records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez was booked into the Carroll County jail for second-degree theft, a class D felony. A police affidavit alleges Sanchez stole belongings worth an estimated $3,250 while in Des Moines on Sept. 19 and 20. A GPS device with the belongings traced the materials back to Sanchez’s home, and at least one of the missing items was recovered at her residence. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. Sanchez was released from custody earlier this week on a promise to appear at future court hearings.
3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A third teenager charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes. The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge on Monday may allow Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, to avoid prison time for charges related to the March 7 death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez. Marquez-Jacobo will plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact, providing a pistol to a person under 21, and being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. The charges together carry a penalty of up to four years in prison. But prosecutors agreed to recommend suspended sentences and fines and two years of probation, court documents said. Sentencing was set for May 30.
Polk County to pay $25K to man charged in George Floyd protest
A man charged with riot-related crimes linked with a 2020 Des Moines protest will receive a $25,000 settlement under a proposal that goes before the Polk County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.State of play: Jacob Sahr, 25, was one of dozens of people arrested during protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd. He alleges officers from the DSM police and Polk County Sheriff departments were involved in false arrests.Catch up fast: Vandalism followed some of the 2020 protests, resulting in shattered windows and spray paint on multiple downtown buildings.Officers arrested at least 78 people.Zoom in: Sahr, of Altoona, says in court...
1380kcim.com
Court Denies Resentencing Request From Ida Grove Man Convicted Of Theft From DMACC Construction Site
A motion for reconsideration of sentence from an Ida Grove man convicted of stealing equipment from a construction site in Carroll in spring 2021 has been denied. According to Carroll County District Court records, 39-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol was sentenced in May to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, a class D felony. Authorities say Van Osdol stole a trailer and welder valued at approximately $9,000 from a Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site in March 2021. The court denied Van Osdol’s request for reconsideration due to the defendant’s lengthy criminal history, which included eight prior felony convictions on drug trafficking, theft, and burglary charges. Van Osdol is currently in custody at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility with a tentative discharge date of Aug. 18, 2024.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 4-5, 2022
Jason Thornton, age 45, 1426 Thompson Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Driving While License Under Suspension. Carlos Mena Gonzalez, Norwalk, was driving on V ave at 250th Street when he collided with William Herr, Mingo. No injuries were reported and damage to Mr. Herr’s vehicle was estimated at $12000. Damage to Mr. Gonzalez vehicle was estimated at $10000. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Report
(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests between September 16 and September 27. Guillermo Perez Sanchez, age 33, of Schaller, was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 59 on September 16th. Sanchez was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st, No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Control.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 4, 2022
12:11pm: A caller advised of a Verbal Fight occurring between a couple at 307 North Olive Street. Officers arrived and spoke to the couple and learned that nothing physical had occurred. During the interaction, an officer saw a narcotic smoking device in plain view on a table. The officer seized the item for testing.
theperrynews.com
Drunken Georgia man allegedly steals Wiese Industries forklift
A Georgia man was arrested Monday evening on a forklift that he allegedly stole from Wiese Industries in Perry. Charges of theft and OWI are pending against Luis Lopez, 29, of 1402 Willis Ave., Perry, and formerly of Georgia, a Perry Police Department spokesperson said. The factory reported to law...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Sheriff Infante Gives Update on Transitioning to Dallas County Sheriff
Following the retirement of Chad Leonard as Dallas County Sheriff, the County Board of Supervisors appointed Adam Infante as sheriff. Sheriff Infante says he’s still getting used to the transition of being sheriff and filling possibly the biggest boots he can fill replacing Leonard. However, he tells Raccoon Valley Radio a sheriff is only as good as his staff, which he believes is the best around.
After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended
The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa woman charged after 9-month-old son drowns in bathtub
DES MOINES, Iowa (TCD) -- A 31-year-old mother was arrested and charged in connection with the drowning death of her 9-month-old son. According to WOI-TV, on June 16, Twyla Schiebel left her baby in the bathtub in a seat with no safety belt. She reportedly went to another room to read to her 9-year-old child, and when she returned, the infant was lying down with his face underwater.
Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son.Twyla Schiebel, 31, was arrested on the charge, filed Monday, and taken to Polk County Jail, television station WHO 13 reported.Police investigators have said Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub on June 16 and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned to the bathroom, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water, she told police. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Schiebel appeared in court Friday, where her bond was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.A call the the state public defender's office, which was appointed Friday to represent Schiebel, was not immediately returned.
Iowa high school shooting defendant takes plea deal
One of the 10 teenagers charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a downtown Des Moines high school in March has entered a plea deal with prosecutors and a second is considering a plea.
weareiowa.com
1 person in the hospital after shooting Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Des Moines Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police initially responded to reports of shots being...
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed […]
who13.com
Teen driver allegedly ran through stop sign before crashing into another car
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are releasing new details in a crash that seriously injured two people Sunday night in the Merle Hay neighborhood. It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and 54th Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a Toyota Avalon driven by a 17-year-old was traveling southbound on 54th Street, at what witnesses told police appeared to be a high speed.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Cracks 30,000 COVID-19 Positive Tests In September
Dallas County Cracks 30,000 COVID-19 Positive Tests In September. According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services as of Wednesday, Dallas County had 30,179 total positive tests, for an increase of 403 tests in September and added one new death for a total of 152. Guthrie County saw an increase of 61 new positive tests for a total of 2,942 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County had 2,134 total positive tests, for an increase of 39 tests and the total to 26 deaths. Adair County had 1,731 total positive cases, for an increase of 31 cases in September and a total of 51 deaths.
KCCI.com
Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
KCCI.com
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
