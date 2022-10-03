Police: Shelton man stabbed man with scissors, injured woman
A Shelton man stabbed a man and injured a woman with a pair of scissors, police say.
It happened at an apartment on Howe Avenue.
Police say Alex Chamoro, 48, stabbed a man with a pair of kitchen scissors and also injured the man's mother.
The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, and the mother was treated at the scene.
Chamoro was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
