Police: Shelton man stabbed man with scissors, injured woman

A Shelton man stabbed a man and injured a woman with a pair of scissors, police say.

It happened at an apartment on Howe Avenue.

Police say Alex Chamoro, 48, stabbed a man with a pair of kitchen scissors and also injured the man's mother.

The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, and the mother was treated at the scene.

Chamoro was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and disorderly conduct.