Police: Shelton man stabbed man with scissors, injured woman

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Shelton man stabbed a man and injured a woman with a pair of scissors, police say.

It happened at an apartment on Howe Avenue.

Police say Alex Chamoro, 48, stabbed a man with a pair of kitchen scissors and also injured the man's mother.

The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, and the mother was treated at the scene.

Chamoro was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

