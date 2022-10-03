ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

New film center, museum to open in Fort Lee, former movie capital of America

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjhji_0iKA9esd00

Before there was Hollywood, there was Fort Lee, New Jersey -- once the movie capital of America. Now, that history is being honored with a new film center and museum where it all began.

The earliest films and the first movie stars were in Fort Lee, where nearly 20 film companies were at work producing the new medium of silent movies.

Elizabeth Skrabonja designed the exhibit at the Barrymore Film Center, its very first exhibit as the venue prepares to open.

The props, photos and artifacts explore the history of the legendary Barrymore family, going back to the early-1800s -- the ancestors of actress Drew Barrymore. They lived in Fort Lee and pioneered the fledgling movie business.

“They gave a lot of cred with their family name,” says Skrabonja. “The Barrymore name went back for centuries almost as actors."

The Barrymore Film Center's theater will screen many of those early movies. An organist will even play the score for silent movies. The exhibit will also look to the present and future of film.

Nelson Page is the center's executive director. He says there are plans to screen some 200 movies over the next few months alone, with artist talks and other live programming on stage, as well.

"I'm proud to say there's even a small part of myself here at the Barrymore Film Center,” says Page. “When I reported on its construction, I was invited to sign my name to one of the steel beams.  You can't see it anymore, of course. But I'll always be here, right over there, waiting in the wings.”

The center opens to the general public to view films and visit the museum Oct. 21.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Fort Lee, NJ
Entertainment
City
Fort Lee, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#United States#Silent Movies#Museum
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio

New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Movies
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
The Staten Island Advance

Exclusive: Princess Anne visits Staten Island; royal rides the ferry

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Lighthouse Museum welcomed Princess Anne on Tuesday in a monumental show of support for the historic St. George gem. Anne, one of the great champions in the international lighthouse community, was bestowed the title of honorary chair for the National Lighthouse Museum’s Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations, a comprehensive effort that launched in January to raise funds toward expansion, education, gallery space and preservation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy