Vogt's kids adorably announce dad's at-bat in final MLB game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Wednesday certainly was a day that Stephen Vogt never will forget. Not only is the 10-year MLB veteran playing in the final game of his career after announcing his retirement on Sept. 22, but he got to do so with his family in attendance at the Oakland Coliseum.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO