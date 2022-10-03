ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

‘Wow!' Hoskins, Harper, Schwarber React to Phillies Making Playoffs

HOUSTON -- Around the Phillies, it was simply known as The Drought, 10 years of no playoffs. It hung like a weight around the organization's neck and got heavier and heavier the last few seasons as ownership wrote big check after big check for top free agents, only to see other teams play in October.
NBC Philadelphia

Stephen Vogt's Kids Adorably Announce Dad's At-Bat in Final MLB Game

Vogt's kids adorably announce dad's at-bat in final MLB game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Wednesday certainly was a day that Stephen Vogt never will forget. Not only is the 10-year MLB veteran playing in the final game of his career after announcing his retirement on Sept. 22, but he got to do so with his family in attendance at the Oakland Coliseum.
MLB

Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown

Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
NBC Philadelphia

Should the Wild-Card Phillies Shake Up the Bullpen?

Should the Phillies shake up the bullpen? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies’ return to the postseason after an 11-year absence is also the first season in recent memory that the team had a bullpen that could be described as reliable. Considering Phillies relievers had the worst collective ERA in 90 years just two seasons ago, it’s a quantum leap.
NBC Philadelphia

Watch Fans Give Yankees' Aaron Judge Standing Ovation After Being Pulled Early

Watch fans give Yankees’ Judge standing ovation after being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. All rose for Aaron Judge. Moments after hitting his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Judge early to a standing ovation from the crowd at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
NBC Philadelphia

Dicker the Kicker Making Most of Opportunity With Eagles

Dicker the kicker making most of his chance with the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last weekend, Cameron Dicker was at his home in Austin, Texas, watching the slate of NFL games and hoping his opportunity would come. That’s how he spent the first four weeks of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

