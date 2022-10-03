Read full article on original website
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Wow!' Hoskins, Harper, Schwarber React to Phillies Making Playoffs
HOUSTON -- Around the Phillies, it was simply known as The Drought, 10 years of no playoffs. It hung like a weight around the organization's neck and got heavier and heavier the last few seasons as ownership wrote big check after big check for top free agents, only to see other teams play in October.
NBC San Diego
Shut Out: Here's Why Padres Have No Home Games for Wildcard-Round Playoffs
For local supporters of the San Diego Padres hyped by news of the Friars securing a playoff berth, there's a tinge of disappointment as well. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Face Cardinals in MLB Playoffs After Padres Clinch Matchup With Mets
It's official: Phillies face Cardinals in first round of MLB playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Just over an hour after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros in their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Padres beat the Giants to lock the National League playoff bracket. The...
Where the Twins sit in MLB's new draft lottery system
The Twins have less than a 1 in 100 shot at the No. 1 pick.
iheart.com
Machado & Myers On Padres Mets "This Team's Built To Stack Up With Anybody"
At long last we know, the San Diego Padres will face the New York Mets in the wild card playoffs. Manny Machado and Wil Myers discussed facing the Mets in the first round, plus Myers on his new Petco Park home run record and if Machado will ever catch him.
NBC Philadelphia
Stephen Vogt's Kids Adorably Announce Dad's At-Bat in Final MLB Game
Vogt's kids adorably announce dad's at-bat in final MLB game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Wednesday certainly was a day that Stephen Vogt never will forget. Not only is the 10-year MLB veteran playing in the final game of his career after announcing his retirement on Sept. 22, but he got to do so with his family in attendance at the Oakland Coliseum.
NBC Philadelphia
Zach Eflin's First Big-League Save for Phillies Might Not Be His Last
HOUSTON -- Zach Eflin nailed everything a closer is expected to Monday night. He wasn't quite sure what to do after his first big-league save. He looked a little like Jim Valvano looking for someone to hug, though he wasn't running around like a crazy man. "I was on the...
MLB
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
NBC Philadelphia
Should the Wild-Card Phillies Shake Up the Bullpen?
Should the Phillies shake up the bullpen? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies’ return to the postseason after an 11-year absence is also the first season in recent memory that the team had a bullpen that could be described as reliable. Considering Phillies relievers had the worst collective ERA in 90 years just two seasons ago, it’s a quantum leap.
NBC Philadelphia
Watch Fans Give Yankees' Aaron Judge Standing Ovation After Being Pulled Early
Watch fans give Yankees’ Judge standing ovation after being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. All rose for Aaron Judge. Moments after hitting his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Judge early to a standing ovation from the crowd at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Playoff Roster Notes, Bullpen Roles and More Before Playoff Series Vs. Cardinals
HOUSTON -- The Phillies closed out the regular season with a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday. After the game, they flew to St. Louis and a place they haven't been in more than a decade – the postseason. The Phils and Cardinals will open the first...
NBC Philadelphia
Dicker the Kicker Making Most of Opportunity With Eagles
Dicker the kicker making most of his chance with the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last weekend, Cameron Dicker was at his home in Austin, Texas, watching the slate of NFL games and hoping his opportunity would come. That’s how he spent the first four weeks of the...
