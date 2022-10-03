Read full article on original website
MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later
This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charges and Warrant
A Kansas City man is facing a felony level drug charge and was found to be wanted by the U.S. Marshalls Office after being arrested Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Kansas City resident Jesse E. Rogers was arrested at 6:02 P.M. Wednesday on a charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to be wanted on a felony warrant from the U.S. Marshalls Office.
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Paving of Thomson Avenue Begins October 10
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 10 and continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Sedalia’s contractor will be paving and applying lane markings along Thompson Boulevard from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s right-of-way at West. Broadway Blvd (U.S. 50 Highway) to West 16th Street. Once milled it was...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City burglar sentenced to shock incarceration for five burglaries
A St. Louis man is sentenced for breaking into five Cole County businesses earlier this year. Myron Blount pleaded down last week to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. He was sentenced Friday to 120 days of shock incarceration on each count. The burglaries happened...
Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail
The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of an Audrain County Jail inmate that happened last month. The post Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend granted continuance
A Boone County man’s murder trial is delayed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin Wednesday. But on Monday Boone County Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs agreed to grant Jones a continuance. Jones is charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical...
Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) WATCH LIVE: Drivers should expect to find delays on eastbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge due to a crash Thursday morning. MoDOT reported around 8:05 a.m. that the delays at the bridge should last about an hour. Crews closed the right lane off to drivers following the crash near The post Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/3)
Scherry Lee Fowler of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/29/2022 for arrest warrants in Clinton. Derek David Voss of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/29/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Daniel Levar Gage of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/30/2022 for possession of a controlled substance. Roger L...
Semi driver killed in single vehicle rollover on Missouri 52 Highway
A semi driver was killed in a single vehicle rollover shortly after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, near Deepwater, Missouri.
Sedalia’s First Slavic Firefighter Honored For Decade Of Service
One service award led off Monday night's regular City Council meeting. Alex Tsurkan, a Sedalia Firefighter with 10 years of service, was presented with a certificate from Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Tsurkan's family attended the meeting. Chief Irwin noted that Tsurkan is the first-ever Slavic firefighter employed by the...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
Man arrested after woman’s body found near Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of a Lebanon woman whose body was found on Sept. 26. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was involved in a deadly crash on the day she was released from a Missouri prison. She was in a car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars.
