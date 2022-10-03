Read full article on original website
Fatal Cambria County Fall
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
Will Supply Chain Issues Affect Hunting Season
Inflation has been causing supply chain issues for some time, but how will it affect this hunting season?. Gun shops locally and across PA are struggling to maintain some products favored by hunters. Officials at one Johnstown gun store say they are struggling to keep some types of ammo on...
Bellefonte Cemetery Cleanup
The annual United Way Day of Caring was held in Centre County Thursday as volunteers worked throughout the county on a host of service projects, including a historical site where ongoing efforts continue to upgrade the surroundings and preserve the history. At Bellefonte’s Union Cemetery, the Cemetery Association Volunteers were...
Centre County Casino Meeting
The College Township Council heard from the community Thursday night about the controversial casino proposal. The meeting was heated, to say the least. The stated goal for a number of area residents, going into tonight’s meeting, was to get the council to send a letter to the PA Gaming Commission denying the casino’s license application.
Somerset County American Legion Theft
State police in Somerset County say a Markleton woman is facing charges, accused of stealing more than $38,000 from a local American Legion post and using it to make payments on online gambling sites. Troopers say Regina Sanner, 43, was hired in Sept. of 2020 to be the manager of...
Trash Hauling Costs Rising
For many in our region and across the county, even trash hauling bills are going up due to the rising costs of inflation and that will certainly be the case next year in Centre County, but there is a twist to what is fueling the increase. In Centre County, most...
Domestic Violence Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and locally it’s Centre County Protects Kids Month. Organizations in Centre County that are part of the better together collaborative held an informational event at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte this morning. Law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, the YMCA of Centre County, and...
Rachel’s Challenge
Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop High School students are coming together to host a combined tailgate at Trojan Stadium on Friday night before the homecoming football game. “We’ve been tailgating. So, it’s nice to come together with another school and have a big tailgate for a football game. I hope...
Wanted Altoona Man in Custody
Authorities in Blair County say a wanted Altoona man, who was accused of stealing a car early Monday morning and then fleeing from police on foot across Interstate 99, is now in custody. Altoona police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler was arrested Monday evening in Duncansville. Authorities say Pfahler had attempted...
Johnstown Police Asking for Help
Johnstown police are asking for your help as they search for this man. Police say he was seen breaking into multiple cars in the Kernville section of the city. If you can identify this man, you’re asked to call the number on your screen that’s 814-472-2100.
One Teen Sentenced in Foiled Shooting Plot
Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney’s office say one of the two teens charged in the “foiled” Westmont school shooting plot was sentenced Monday. Logan Pringle, 17, was sentenced to serve 3 to 6 years in state prison, followed by ten years of probation. In late...
