TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
Anybody missing a leg? Fake leg washes ashore at Mission-Aransas Reserve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's official: Spooky Season has come to the Gulf Coast. Today, the Mission-Aransas Reserve posted a series of photos detailing the latest objects to wash ashore on the beach, one of which was a freaky, fake leg wrapped in a tattered pant leg. The leg...
Missing Child Found ‘Out of It’ Sleeping Under a Bench In Texas
Tuesday, October 4 Aransas Pass police received a call from law enforcement in Louisiana. A 14-year-old girl from Lousianna had been missing, and local authorities think they had just got a hit in Texas. POLICE RECEIVED A TIP. A 14-year-old girl and man popped up on the radar when they...
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Visit the only haunted house on a ship in Texas: Haunting on the Blue Ghost opens Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 more days until Halloween and things are getting spooky on Corpus Christi Bay. If you're looking for thrills and chills, why not visit the largest haunted house on a ship in Texas? Actually, it's the only haunted house on a ship in Texas. Haunting on the Blue Ghost, a spooky experience aboard USS Lexington, opens tonight.
Calallen ISD mom says her Native American son was given ISS after trying to grow a tribal braid
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kristin Vanna said her family moved from Washington State last year and enrolled her 16-year-old son Phoenix at Calallen High School. Her son belongs to the Suquamish tribe, even though she said to some, he may not appear Native American. "We came down last year,...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 220 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 220 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha crew engaged in illegal fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Habitat for Humanity is building houses for children, too
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity is known for building houses for low income families. While continuing that mission, they are on a new mission of teaching kids about the joys of homeownership while providing them a safe place to play. "Through our mission, we want to definitely...
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
John Henry Ramirez executed Wednesday for murdering Pablo Castro
John Henry Ramirez's pastor will pray over him with his hand on Ramirez's chest at the time of the execution on Wednesday evening.
'Lucky to be alive': Lumber goes through back window of truck on Texas highway, Final Destination style
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those of you who have seen Final Destination may think this image looks familiar: a truck hauling lumber when the lumber comes loose and goes through a window. This actually happened Thursday on U.S. Highway 77 as officers with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal...
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
Texas trooper under investigation after Uvalde shooting fired from district
The former trooper was recognized by parents.
Texas National Guard soldier in Eagle Pass dies by suicide
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a Texas National Guard soldier took their own life.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas death row inmate who challenged state prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him and praying aloud during his execution was put to death Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to The...
National Night Out in Corpus Christi
CCPD Detective Daniel Ramos held his own NNO event right on his front porch. He organized his event to create a bond between his neighbors and introduce them to his fellow badge wearing colleagues.
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
Yorktown Boulevard could receive $20 million facelift to help with student influx
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The influx of growth on the city's southeast side has the Corpus Christi Independent School District looking to build new campuses to take care of overcrowding. However, the issue is the road where the school will be built next to. Yorktown Boulevard is two lanes,...
