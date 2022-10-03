Read full article on original website
Former MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra joins Detroit Pistons panel to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month￼
Nomar Garciaparra was a six-time All-Star shortstop over 14 seasons. But before starring in the majors, he worshipped another legendary Hispanic baseball player while growing up in southern California. Garciaparra fondly remembers the days when starting lefty pitcher Fernando Valenzuela electrified Dodgers Stadium in the early 80s. Garciaparra saw himself...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 112, Hornets 103
Preseason games can provide a great opportunity for training camp signees to make their case for a full-time NBA roster spot. Boston Celtics wing Justin Jackson certainly made his Friday night by singlehandedly delivering the most pivotal stretch in a comeback win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The...
Hornets Waive Isaiah Whaley
October 6, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived forward Isaiah Whaley. Whaley, who originally signed with the team as a free agent on September 12, starred at Evelyn Mack Academy in Charlotte, appeared in 138 games (72 starts) in five seasons (2017-22) at UConn, averaging 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game. A 6-9 forward, Whaley earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2020-21 after averaging career-highs in steals (1.0) and blocks (2.6). He was a part of the Hornets’ NBA 2K23 Summer League roster but did not see action. Whaley appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets and grabbed one rebound in four minutes played.
Jamal Crawford joins WBD Sports as analyst across multiple platforms
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford – one of the NBA’s most highly-regarded playmakers – has agreed to a multiyear deal which will see the three-time Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year featured as an NBA analyst across TNT, NBA TV and social media platforms.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Postgame Quotes for Preseason Game 2 | 10/7/22
“Starting with our ball security, it’s going to be key for us. If we can take care of the basketball, we gained extra possessions, rebounded the ball. We did a pretty decent job with that. I thought it was an overall solid game.”. On the defensive performance of Pelicans...
CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons
New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
The Chase Down Pod - Inside the Lab with Jamal Richardson
Justin and Carter are joined by basketball trainer Jamal Richardson of JMR Basketball to discuss what's it's like working with current Cavaliers Darius Garland and Dylan Windler, break down what fans should expect from their games and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
Bulls start slow in preseason opener, fall to Pelicans 129-125
The Bulls shooting was bad, 27 percent on threes in a 17-point first half deficit when most of the starters played in Tuesday’s 129-125 New Orleans win in the preseason opener. “We shot the ball really, really poorly and we have to have enough resiliency to overcome that; we...
Magic guard Jalen Suggs exits preseason game vs. Mavericks with leg injury
The Magic, looking to continue to build a developing backcourt, were dealt an unfortunate blow early in Friday’s preseason matchup with the Mavericks in Dallas. Second-year guard Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, collapsed while setting a screen on Mavs forward Dorian Finney-Smith. Suggs had to be assisted off to the locker room, and the Magic ruled him out for the rest of the game, announcing further tests would be forthcoming.
Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 150 for 2022-23 season, 3.0
With preseason action underway, it’s time to take another look at the fantasy landscape to prepare for the upcoming season. Below are RotoWire’s updated set of fantasy basketball rankings. While these rankings are engineered specifically for eight-category, roto leagues, they can serve as a general guide for most fantasy basketball formats.
WJYD 107.1 FM Joins Cleveland Cavaliers AudioVerse as Columbus Affiliate for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND, OH—The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers have reached an agreement with radio station WJYD 107.1 FM, owned by Urban One, to become the new Cavaliers AudioVerse affiliate in Columbus, Ohio beginning in the 2022-23 season. Known as JOY 107.1, the inspirational format WJYD becomes the 31st station in the Cavaliers AudioVerse that will broadcast all 82 regular season games, four preseason games and all potential NBA playoff games live.
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/7/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 7, 2022. CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons. New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than...
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Nuggets (10.07.22)
This evening the Bulls welcome the Denver Nuggets to the Windy City with both squads looking to bounce back after opening preseason losses. Denver fell at home to Oklahoma City, 112-101, Monday, while the Bulls stumbled out of the gates early, falling behind by as many as 19-points before furiously rallying late, only to still come up short against New Orleans, 129-125, Tuesday at the United Center.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 6, 2022
Gus Kattengell joined Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer on the Pelicans Podcast to discuss the Pelicans’ first preseason game and more. Pelicans G Devonte’ Graham is featured in the latest Preseason Profile after scoring 21 points in a 129-125 win against the Bulls on Tuesday. photos from Saturday's...
Get to Know Chima Moneke
Chima Moneke is determined to become a vital player for the Sacramento Kings. “Leading, playing hard, running, defense, turning up the crowd, becoming a fan favorite is all I need to do to stay on the court and help the team win,” said Moneke during an interview with Jonathan Bradley.
NBA League Pass Watch Guide: 2022-23 Season, Part 1
There are 75 days between the 2022-23 season opener on Oct. 18 and the end of the 2022 calendar year. A total of 546 games will be played over that time, with 431 games available exclusively on NBA League Pass. Here are 20 must-see games on NBA League Pass during...
Draymond Green apologizes, Warriors to handle discipline 'internally'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
Corey Kispert Injury Update
Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard/forward Corey Kispert will miss approximately 4-6 weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Kispert suffered the injury after stepping on an opponent’s foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s preseason game in Japan vs. the Golden State Warriors.
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 61
Greetings preseason enthusiasts. With three exhibition games in the books and two yet to be played, there were plenty of topics to get to on the 61st edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below... This week, Brooke Olzendam and I give our thoughts on the...
Hornets Topped By Celtics In Greensboro Showcase
Ball Nearly Notches Double-Double, Charlotte Slowly Rounding into Form. Back in The Triad for the first time since 2019, the Charlotte Hornets put on a show and played their best basketball of the preseason in a competitive 112-103 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night in Greensboro, NC. LaMelo...
