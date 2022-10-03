Read full article on original website
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Hailey Bieber Just Wore The Shortest Black 'Bikercore' Mini Skirt To Date Night With Justin Bieber
We all live for Hailey Bieber‘s date night looks when out with her husband Justin Bieber, and the model just donned a chic get-up that is so easy to re-create this fall! The Rhode Beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry monochromatic outfit composed of a fitted black crop top that exposed her toned abs, a thigh-skimming matching mini skirt, a cropped leather jacket and knee-high black boots. Somewhere between gothic and ‘biker core,’ this simple yet stunning look is one for the books.
Lisa Rinna Goes Wild in Leopard Corset Dress & Sandals for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion
Lisa Rinna went sleek for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The Rina Beauty founder posed for a video on Instagram ahead of the reunion, wearing a leopard-printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon-style number featured an ankle-length hem with a corseted structured bodice, complete with the classic allover animal print. Adding to the piece’s allure was a curved black upper neckline complete with thin straps. Rinna finished her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings for a glamorous edge. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Hailey Bieber Pairs The Low-Rise Pants Trend With A Belly Chain And Tiny Baby Tee While Fans Drop Heart Emojis In The Comments
Hailey Bieber (a.k.a. everyone’s favorite Y2K-inspired style icon) is back with yet another cute look! The model, 25, just donned an outfit that not only paid homage to her husband Justin‘s latest tour stop, but also brought us back to the early aughts. While documenting her latest trip to Brazil last week, Mrs. Bieber, of course, did it in style.
Taylor Swift's Sparkly Hip-Cutout Dress Is an Unexpected Choice
For Taylor Swift, a new album comes with a new era of style. The 11-time Grammy winner was honored with the songwriter-artist of the decade achievement at Wednesday evening's Nashville Songwriter Awards, where she dazzled in a black figure-hugging sequin gown. It was a sultrier choice for the singer, who started revealing her "Midnights" track list on TikTok just hours after the ceremony. The Michael Kors Collection design had all the elements of a sleek, striking dress: an asymmetrical hip cutout, one sleeve, and a high slit.
Julia Roberts Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day As She Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Tweed Mini Skirt On The Red Carpet
Julia Roberts is back with another chic fall outfit just weeks after turning heads in London with a custom Alexander McQueen gown! The Pretty Woman icon, 54, arrived at the star-studded History Talks event in Washington D.C. on September 24th donning a stunning black tweed blazer and matching mini skirt— and showing off her incredible figure in the process.
Hailey Bieber’s ‘Brownie Glazed Lips’ Look Is Yet Another Example of Cultural Appropriation in Beauty
Here's what you need to know about the viral beauty trend
Fans poke fun at Yolanda Hadid’s ‘sweater weather’ style: ‘That keeps you warm?’
Fans are finding holes in Yolanda Hadid’s cold-weather wardrobe. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a photo of herself enjoying “sweater weather” on Wednesday, but commenters were quick to point out that her cutout-covered turtleneck wasn’t likely block the breeze. The Alaïa style — which originally retailed for $1,860, but is currently on sale for $558 — may be wool, but it exposes more skin than it covers, making it better suited to warm days than to crisp fall nights. “That keeps you warm with all those holes?” one person commented. “I’d be FREEZING & dogs would trash it!” another said. A...
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
Blake Lively’s Elegant Pregnancy Style: From Glittery Mini Dresses to Figure-Hugging Gowns
Blake Lively makes pregnancy look fierce. The actress has wowed Us with her maternity style through the years, stepping out in dazzling mini dresses, skintight gowns and more. In September 2022, the Gossip Girl alum surprised fans when she revealed her fourth pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds while attending the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s […]
Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal
Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Lacy See-Through Catsuit With Travis Barker At NYFW Boohoo Show
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, turned heads on Sept. 13 when they showed up to New York Fashion Week looking incredible! The newly married couple walked the runway at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian show while holding hands and smiled to each other with love. Kourtney rocked a lacy black see-through catsuit under a long black leather jacket and black boots while Travis went shirtless under a black vest, and added dark jeans, boots, and sunglasses to the look.
Zendaya Wears a Sheer Bodysuit Covered in Crystal-Embellished Logos in Paris
Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning logomania look. The Emmy-winning actress attended the Valentino spring 2023 show earlier today, where she was covered head to toe in the Italian house's iconic "V" circle logo. For the event, the global brand ambassador traded the house's signature hot pink for black, layering a blazer and short suit over a sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit, with all three pieces adorned in shimmering V-shaped decorations.
'Trust the button': Florence Pugh dons another revealing see-through ensemble
Florence Pugh was spotted during Paris Fashion Week wearing a see-through Valentino ensemble, months after she defended a similar look at a Valentino show this summer.
