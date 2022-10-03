Read full article on original website
Anderson Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Anderson Middle School in New Iberia was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday, according to the school’s Facebook page. “The school has been cleared by the NIPD. Everyone is safe,” the post read. “All students are back in class and have been provided breakfast.” The school posted that the […]
UPDATE: Paul Breaux Middle School Lockdown Lifted After Morning Gun Scare
UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department has provided the following update:. Lafayette, LA – The lockdown at Paul Breaux Middle School has been lifted around 12:45 p.m. today. The campus was searched and no weapon was found. Investigators interviewed students regarding this situation. Through the investigation it was able to...
theadvocate.com
Paul Breaux Middle student arrested after report that students had guns on campus, authorities say
A student was arrested Friday on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the Paul Breaux Middle campus. Paul Breaux Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as a result of the false information provided to the Lafayette Police officer. The lockdown was lifted after officers searched the campus and found no weapon.
Two Lafayette High School Students Arrested in Connection to Online Threats That Led to Multiple Lockdowns
Lafayette Police have made arrests in connection with the online threats that put Lafayette High School on lockdown twice this week. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, two juvenile students from Lafayette High were arrested and accused of Terrorizing. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s...
UPDATE: Two students arrested in Lafayette High social media threat
The school is on lockdown for the second time this week after a threat against faculty and students was made on a social media platform.
UPDATE: One arrested at Paul Breaux Middle, no weapon found
Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette was on lockdown, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
State Police deliver District officer-involved shooting report to the DA
One person died and another one was wounded; troopers say there's no probable cause that an officer who fired his weapon that night should be charged.
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus. Just recently Lafayette High School was on lockdown for most of the day as SWAT searched the entire school for weapons. A threat was made not only against the...
Second Online Threat Against Lafayette High Has LPSS and Lafayette Police On Alert
After a six-hour lockdown on Monday prompted by online threats against students and faculty, a new threat has the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police increasing law enforcement presence at Lafayette High School. LPSS announced Monday night that a second threat against LHS was discovered and that the school...
Tools for Schools: Westgate High School
Sponsored by the Jim Olivier Family of Companies, Tools for Schools stopped by Westgate High School in New Iberia to deliver a much needed supply of chairs.
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
kadn.com
Tracing social media threats
Lafayette, La(KADN)- The common denominator with all the recent school threats we've seen... is social media. Social media has become a dangerous and disruptive trend in schools as threats of school violence have increased. Pictures circulating on social media from different schools have caused concern for not only administrations but parents... who want it to come to an end.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff Office still searching for missing teen
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies are still looking for Valerie Boudreaux; it is believed that she is still in Iberia Parish.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Capture Alleged Armed Robber With Help From Concerned Residents
This story is another example of just how valuable help from the public can be for police officers. Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office answered the call of an armed robbery in progress at a business in the 3700 block of West Pinhook Road in Broussard. Not long after that, the W.D. Smith Career Center about 10 minutes down the road went into a Shelter in Place.
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Six-Vehicle Crash In Kaplan (Kaplan, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a six-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Kaplan. The crash happened on Oct.6 around 2:30 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
Lake Charles American Press
Smoke from burning field blamed for multiple crashes — including one fatality
Smoke from a burning field is believed to have caused multiple vehicle crashes Thursday that lead to the death of a Lake Arthur man near Kaplan. Erin Matthew LaPoint, 26, died in an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on La. 14 in Vermilion Parish. A preliminary investigation found that...
theadvocate.com
St. Landry Sheriff’s major arrested for using agency dive equipment to make side money
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office major was fired and arrested after an investigation into a community complaint revealed the major had used his diving experience and department equipment to make money performing dives to recover submerged vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Elliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice,...
