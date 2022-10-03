ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KLFY News 10

Anderson Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Anderson Middle School in New Iberia was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday, according to the school’s Facebook page. “The school has been cleared by the NIPD. Everyone is safe,” the post read. “All students are back in class and have been provided breakfast.” The school posted that the […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Paul Breaux Middle student arrested after report that students had guns on campus, authorities say

A student was arrested Friday on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the Paul Breaux Middle campus. Paul Breaux Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as a result of the false information provided to the Lafayette Police officer. The lockdown was lifted after officers searched the campus and found no weapon.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Tracing social media threats

Lafayette, La(KADN)- The common denominator with all the recent school threats we've seen... is social media. Social media has become a dangerous and disruptive trend in schools as threats of school violence have increased. Pictures circulating on social media from different schools have caused concern for not only administrations but parents... who want it to come to an end.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Capture Alleged Armed Robber With Help From Concerned Residents

This story is another example of just how valuable help from the public can be for police officers. Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office answered the call of an armed robbery in progress at a business in the 3700 block of West Pinhook Road in Broussard. Not long after that, the W.D. Smith Career Center about 10 minutes down the road went into a Shelter in Place.
BROUSSARD, LA
KPEL 96.5

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

