Oct. 8—Three men were accused of running stores with gambling machines where the players were being paid out in cash, according to authorities. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford, Zafar Iqbal Ranjha, 61, of Flowery Branch, and Shajumon Philip, 58, of Marietta, were charged with felony commercial gambling and keeping a place of gambling, which is a misdemeanor.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO