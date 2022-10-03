ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA



 

3 arrested after undercover gambling investigation in Hall

Oct. 8—Three men were accused of running stores with gambling machines where the players were being paid out in cash, according to authorities. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford, Zafar Iqbal Ranjha, 61, of Flowery Branch, and Shajumon Philip, 58, of Marietta, were charged with felony commercial gambling and keeping a place of gambling, which is a misdemeanor.
One escapes fire in Gainesville mobile home

Oct. 7—One person escaped a fire after seeing flames that extended through a mobile home in Gainesville, according to authorities. Hall County firefighters responded around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, to the 5300 block of Elrod Road in Gainesville, where a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. A...
