Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Woman found dead in driveway of Gwinnett County construction site, police say
Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after they say they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site. Officers say the woman was found near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. just after 7 p.m. They say the woman was...
YAHOO!
3 arrested after undercover gambling investigation in Hall
Oct. 8—Three men were accused of running stores with gambling machines where the players were being paid out in cash, according to authorities. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford, Zafar Iqbal Ranjha, 61, of Flowery Branch, and Shajumon Philip, 58, of Marietta, were charged with felony commercial gambling and keeping a place of gambling, which is a misdemeanor.
YAHOO!
One escapes fire in Gainesville mobile home
Oct. 7—One person escaped a fire after seeing flames that extended through a mobile home in Gainesville, according to authorities. Hall County firefighters responded around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, to the 5300 block of Elrod Road in Gainesville, where a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. A...
Comments / 0