MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Max Scherzer's Game 1 Implosion Shocks Twitter as Padres Rout Mets 7-1
The New York Mets believed they acquired the best big-game pitcher in MLB when they made Max Scherzer the highest-paid player in baseball history by signing him to a three-year deal worth $43.3 million annually. Scherzer didn't come close to that on Friday, as he put forth the worst playoff...
Ranking the Starting Rotation of Every 2022 MLB Playoff Team
Offense may be what puts fans in the stands, but good pitching still wins championships, and a deep starting rotation can carry a team to the World Series under the bright lights of October. No playoff team ranked lower than 18th in the majors in starting pitching ERA this year,...
MLB Playoffs 2022 Wild Card and Round-by-Round Picks and Predictions
The Major League Baseball playoffs are back. What happens next, nobody knows. We can, however, try our hand at predicting it. The 2022 postseason marks the debut for MLB's new 12-team field and the re-introduction of the Wild Card Series. This initial round will see eight teams compete in best-of-three showdowns, with all games taking place on the higher seed's home turf.
MLB's Biggest Offseason Shakeups of the Past Decade
Winning is hard in MLB. Only one team can win the World Series each year, so most well-intended builds fall short of a championship. Eventually, a front office may determine the current roster is unsustainable. That often leads to a round of massive changes. This could be from a current...
José Ramírez Touted as Underrated MLB Star After Leading Guardians to Win vs. Rays
José Ramírez was the toast of MLB Twitter on Friday after hitting a two-run home run in the Cleveland Guardians' 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the teams' Wild Card Series. The third baseman's sixth-inning blast off Rays ace Shane McClanahan was the...
Luis Castillo's 'Iconic' Outing Hyped by Twitter as Mariners Beat Blue Jays in Game 1
The Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Friday night at Rogers Centre in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series, which is a best-of-three series to determine who reaches the ALDS. Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suárez got things started with an RBI double off...
Phillies Rally, Ryan Helsley's 9th-Inning Meltdown Stuns Twitter as Cardinals Drop G1
The St. Louis Cardinals were two outs away from victory before a meltdown by Ryan Helsley opened the door for the Philadelphia Phillies to claim a 6-3 win Friday in the National League Wild Card Series. The 2022 All-Star closer entered in the eighth inning with a two-run cushion. He...
Report: Mets Plan to Start Scherzer Game 1 vs. Padres; May Hold deGrom Out Until NLDS
The New York Mets plan to start Max Scherzer on Friday in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card Round series against the San Diego Padres, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The Mets are also "contemplating a strategy" to preserve Jacob deGrom for Game 1 of...
Mets ask Jacob deGrom to extend series vs. Padres
NEW YORK — Even after watching his team’s three best starting pitchers struggle during four costly defeats over the past
AL Wild Card 2022: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Hot Takes from MLB Twitter
The American League Wild Card Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will showcase some of baseball's top young talent. The first at-bat of the series Friday will likely feature Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah going up against Julio Rodríguez, the heavy favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
Ken Griffey Jr.: Aaron Judge Responded to Text with 'I'm Just Trying to Be Like You'
One of the former faces of baseball had nothing but praise for the home run king of the 2022 season. Ken Griffey Jr. said I "tip my hat" to Aaron Judge when asked about his reaction to the New York Yankees slugger hitting 62 long balls this season during a discussion with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder for Pivot Podcast.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley to Have Tests on Finger Injury After Game 1 Loss to Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley struggled in Friday's Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, but the situation might be worse than initially expected. The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that Helsley experienced numbness in his middle finger during the ninth inning, during which he surrendered four runs that allowed the Phillies to take a 6-3 win at Busch Stadium. He's out for further testing, and his status for the remainder of the NL Wild Card series is uncertain.
Shohei Ohtani's 1-year Contract 'Step One' Toward Long-Term Angels Deal, GM Says
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian is thinking long-term when it comes to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels and Ohtani agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract for the 2023 campaign, meaning the two sides will avoid arbitration. "I think it's step one," Minasian said of the deal, per Rhett...
Joe Maddon's Claims About Lineup Decisions an Attempt to 'Sell Books,' Angels GM Says
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian is firing back at former manager Joe Maddon after he claimed the GM tried to influence lineup decisions. While speaking to reporters Thursday, Minasian dismissed Maddon's assertion as a ploy to drive sales for his upcoming book:. Maddon was fired during a 12-game...
Jeff McNeil Becomes 1st Mets Player to Win MLB Batting Title
New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil didn't have an at-bat in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Washington Nationals, but it didn't stop him from becoming the first player in franchise history to win the MLB batting title. According to ESPN, McNeil's batting average of .326 finished one point ahead...
Yankees' Aaron Judge Falls Short of 2022 American League Triple Crown
Aaron Judge fell short in his quest to become Major League Baseball's first triple-crown winner in a decade. Judge, the presumptive favorite to win the American League MVP award, finished five points behind Minnesota Twins star Luis Arraez for the batting title. The New York Yankees slugger sat out Wednesday's season finale, keeping him at .311 for the season.
