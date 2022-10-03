St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley struggled in Friday's Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, but the situation might be worse than initially expected. The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that Helsley experienced numbness in his middle finger during the ninth inning, during which he surrendered four runs that allowed the Phillies to take a 6-3 win at Busch Stadium. He's out for further testing, and his status for the remainder of the NL Wild Card series is uncertain.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO