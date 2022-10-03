ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bleacher Report

Max Scherzer's Game 1 Implosion Shocks Twitter as Padres Rout Mets 7-1

The New York Mets believed they acquired the best big-game pitcher in MLB when they made Max Scherzer the highest-paid player in baseball history by signing him to a three-year deal worth $43.3 million annually. Scherzer didn't come close to that on Friday, as he put forth the worst playoff...
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Starting Rotation of Every 2022 MLB Playoff Team

Offense may be what puts fans in the stands, but good pitching still wins championships, and a deep starting rotation can carry a team to the World Series under the bright lights of October. No playoff team ranked lower than 18th in the majors in starting pitching ERA this year,...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoffs 2022 Wild Card and Round-by-Round Picks and Predictions

The Major League Baseball playoffs are back. What happens next, nobody knows. We can, however, try our hand at predicting it. The 2022 postseason marks the debut for MLB's new 12-team field and the re-introduction of the Wild Card Series. This initial round will see eight teams compete in best-of-three showdowns, with all games taking place on the higher seed's home turf.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB's Biggest Offseason Shakeups of the Past Decade

Winning is hard in MLB. Only one team can win the World Series each year, so most well-intended builds fall short of a championship. Eventually, a front office may determine the current roster is unsustainable. That often leads to a round of massive changes. This could be from a current...
MLB
Bleacher Report

AL Wild Card 2022: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

The American League Wild Card Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will showcase some of baseball's top young talent. The first at-bat of the series Friday will likely feature Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah going up against Julio Rodríguez, the heavy favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley to Have Tests on Finger Injury After Game 1 Loss to Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley struggled in Friday's Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, but the situation might be worse than initially expected. The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that Helsley experienced numbness in his middle finger during the ninth inning, during which he surrendered four runs that allowed the Phillies to take a 6-3 win at Busch Stadium. He's out for further testing, and his status for the remainder of the NL Wild Card series is uncertain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani's 1-year Contract 'Step One' Toward Long-Term Angels Deal, GM Says

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian is thinking long-term when it comes to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels and Ohtani agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract for the 2023 campaign, meaning the two sides will avoid arbitration. "I think it's step one," Minasian said of the deal, per Rhett...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Jeff McNeil Becomes 1st Mets Player to Win MLB Batting Title

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil didn't have an at-bat in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Washington Nationals, but it didn't stop him from becoming the first player in franchise history to win the MLB batting title. According to ESPN, McNeil's batting average of .326 finished one point ahead...
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Judge Falls Short of 2022 American League Triple Crown

Aaron Judge fell short in his quest to become Major League Baseball's first triple-crown winner in a decade. Judge, the presumptive favorite to win the American League MVP award, finished five points behind Minnesota Twins star Luis Arraez for the batting title. The New York Yankees slugger sat out Wednesday's season finale, keeping him at .311 for the season.
BRONX, NY

