25 of the most expensive TV series of all time
Morfydd Clark in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. TV is a numbers game in more ways than one. Intricate sets, using new visual effects, and paying famous actors make television an expensive enterprise. Some of the most significant numbers in show budgets are on actors’ paychecks: In the 1990s, well-known stars like Kelsey Grammer were getting $1.6 million for each episode of “Frasier,” while Jennifer Aniston and her five “Friends” raked in up to $1 million per episode. In the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” several of its stars made $500,000 per episode.
Jody Miller, ‘Queen of the House’ singer, dead at 80
Jody Miller, a Grammy winning crossover artist with her 1965 hit “Queen of the House,” died Thursday in Blanchard, Oklahoma from complications related to Parkinson’s disease, her record label announced. She was 80 years old. “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability...
Look of the Week: Why the internet is cooing over Sarah Jessica Parker’s pigeon purse
On Wednesday, paparazzi shots of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming scenes from the second season of the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…” ricocheted across the internet. (HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.) In her role as Carrie...
‘America’s Got Talent’ going global with all-stars version
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spinoff of “America’s Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. The network says that “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and “viral sensations.” The judges will be familiar. They’re Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews will pull double-duty as host of the original series and the spinoff. The new series is production this month and will debut in 2023. “America’s Got Talent” launched in 2006 in the U.S. It’s replicated in 70-plus local versions worldwide.
A ‘Great British Bake Off’ episode is getting heat for stereotyping Mexican culture
A recent episode of “The Great British Bake Off” is drawing criticism from some viewers for its depictions of Mexican culture. In the “Mexican Week” episode of the reality competition series, which aired in the UK on Tuesday and was released in the US on Friday, contestants are tasked with making pan dulce, tacos and tres leches cake — dishes that critics saw as cliché and uninspired. The hosts, meanwhile, pepper in attempts at tongue-in-cheek humor that not all viewers found funny.
Toei Animation and CJ ENM Launch Slate of Live- Action and Cartoon Series
Japan’s Toei Animation and Korea’s CJ ENM unveiled a volley of new projects on Saturday flowing from their previously-established cooperation pact. The new shows include: a series that will be produced in both live action and animated formats; a live action series; and a third animation series. “The genesis of this co-operation was the notion that we should play to the strengths of Korean content and Japanese animation,” said Yi Jongmin, the CJ executive who heads the joint venture’s shared control unit. “That was before we factor in language barriers and cultural differences and suffered the disruptions of the COVID pandemic.” He was...
