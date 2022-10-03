Morfydd Clark in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. TV is a numbers game in more ways than one. Intricate sets, using new visual effects, and paying famous actors make television an expensive enterprise. Some of the most significant numbers in show budgets are on actors’ paychecks: In the 1990s, well-known stars like Kelsey Grammer were getting $1.6 million for each episode of “Frasier,” while Jennifer Aniston and her five “Friends” raked in up to $1 million per episode. In the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” several of its stars made $500,000 per episode.

