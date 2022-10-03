Read full article on original website
Related
The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
‘Evening for Life’ Fundraiser in Waite Park Next Week
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A local pregnancy and family resource center is hosting its annual fundraising event in Waite Park. ELEVATE Pregnancy and Family Resource Center's "Evening for Life" Gala and Banquet is Friday, October 14th at the Park Event Center. Christian comedian Gordon Douglas is the keynote speaker...
Efforts Ongoing to Bring All-Inclusive Playground to Sartell Park
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three area Lions Clubs are continuing their efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell. The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs partnered at the start of the year, with the goal of replacing the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High School Sports Results Thursday October 6
(24-26, 25-19, 29-27, 25-15)(Ava Athman had 18 kills and 13 digs and Alexis Helmin added 12 kills and 12 blocks) (25-16, 22-25, 25-10, 21-25, 16-14)(Kayla Sexton set a single match record with 28 kills and added 20 digs for Cathedral. Sydney Wahlin chipped in 16 digs for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-6)
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
The K-Bob Café In Princeton Minnesota Closes Its Doors For Good
Https://www.facebook.com/KBobCafe/posts/pfbid02fiVgubsvqVXFw3zvuBrpK1o9im5uZoLB1iFvf6EocpBgaDDseZdPvw4V3J9akNY3l. I may be the last one to know; but I was so sad to hear that after 61 years in business, the iconic K-Bob Cafe, a staple in the Princeton, Minnesota community closed its doors this past August. My understanding is that a Mexican restaurant will be located in that location soon.
Boo! Local Zoo Hosting Area Businesses For A Fun Trick or Treat Event
Have you ever been to Hemker Park & Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' Event? It's a blast! Area businesses gather together at Hemker Zoo in Freeport, as children dress in their favorite Halloween costumes, and trick or treat through the zoo. At last count, there were close to 30 vendors scheduled to be there handing out treats to our children, which sounds like a great, safe enjoyable trick-or-treat event for our children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
Minnesota Teen Almost Dies Watching “Stranger Things”
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
Long Prairie Drive-In “Can’t Wait” For You To Stop By Their Trunk Or Treat Event!
Another chapter of summer is about to close. The Long Drive-In in Long Prairie is gearing up for some additional family fun events this weekend and next Saturday when they offer up a Trunk or Treat event that will be open to all who want to stop on out. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sartell Native Tom Bearson’s 2014 Murder Still Unsolved
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were now open and ready. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
First Responders Being Recognized By Local Non-Profit
The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties and other advocates of public safety in the great St. Cloud region. The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation was established in...
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire
A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday
ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific about where that happened..Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0