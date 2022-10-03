Read full article on original website
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
piratemedia1.com
Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters
With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
WITN
Metronet says Greenville among first in state to get new high-speed service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in Greenville are among the first in the state to have access to even faster internet with a new ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. Fayetteville and Raeford are the other two cities getting the new service. “Metronet is proud to...
WITN
Greenville social districts start Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
piratemedia1.com
ECU game days found to affect prices of hotels and local businesses
Officials and students from Greenville, North Carolina, discuss higher hotel and local business rates due to East Carolina University home football game day weekends. Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said ever since the existence of hotels, special event weekends have always had higher rates than its normal price range.
wfncnews.com
Franklin County Startup That Converts Tires to Energy Looking to Expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable …. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and...
Greenville Housing Authority gets more than $2M for latest project
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Housing Authority is receiving over $2 million for a project to help those who are transitioning out of foster care. It’s one of nine projects supported by Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-District 1). On Wednesday, Butterfield presented the award where the new apartments will be built. By next fall, that […]
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
thewashingtondailynews.com
First UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church in Washington will disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. The disaffiliation will be complete by December 31, 2022. A vote was taken at the church on Monday evening (Oct. 3). A total 421 congregants voted – 295 voted to disaffiliate, but 126 voted to remain with the United Methodist Church fold.
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
Former ECU coach part of growing trend by ACC coaches to beef up staffs, help steer programs￼
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl. More than three decades later, he’s again working to help Brown’s Tar Heels, though now in the kind of […]
WITN
KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deploys security cameras to deter crime, aid investigations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has recently deployed several community-based security cameras which they say will help deter crime and assist investigators in high-call volume areas of Pitt County. Sheriff Paula Dance announced on Friday the recent deployment of the cameras. They are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and […]
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
WITN
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police have found a ‘Talladega Nights’ fan who was wanted for vandalizing city sidewalks. Greenville Police posted a picture of the suspect on Facebook saying ‘Ricky Bobby’ was caught on video spray painting the sidewalks with “Nascar on USA” stencils. The vandalism resulted in about $1,000 in damages.
