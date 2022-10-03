ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
PITT COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters

With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Greenville, NC
Education
Winterville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
City
Winterville, NC
WITN

Metronet says Greenville among first in state to get new high-speed service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in Greenville are among the first in the state to have access to even faster internet with a new ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. Fayetteville and Raeford are the other two cities getting the new service. “Metronet is proud to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville social districts start Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU game days found to affect prices of hotels and local businesses

Officials and students from Greenville, North Carolina, discuss higher hotel and local business rates due to East Carolina University home football game day weekends. Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said ever since the existence of hotels, special event weekends have always had higher rates than its normal price range.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Housing Authority gets more than $2M for latest project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Housing Authority is receiving over $2 million for a project to help those who are transitioning out of foster care. It’s one of nine projects supported by Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-District 1). On Wednesday, Butterfield presented the award where the new apartments will be built. By next fall, that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
PITT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

First UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church in Washington will disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. The disaffiliation will be complete by December 31, 2022. A vote was taken at the church on Monday evening (Oct. 3). A total 421 congregants voted – 295 voted to disaffiliate, but 126 voted to remain with the United Methodist Church fold.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deploys security cameras to deter crime, aid investigations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has recently deployed several community-based security cameras which they say will help deter crime and assist investigators in high-call volume areas of Pitt County. Sheriff Paula Dance announced on Friday the recent deployment of the cameras. They are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police have found a ‘Talladega Nights’ fan who was wanted for vandalizing city sidewalks. Greenville Police posted a picture of the suspect on Facebook saying ‘Ricky Bobby’ was caught on video spray painting the sidewalks with “Nascar on USA” stencils. The vandalism resulted in about $1,000 in damages.
GREENVILLE, NC

