John from town
4d ago
Yes build a studio in a city with no movie theater 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 the smart move would be to make a theater big enough that what ever they make at that studio can have the premier in Bayonne and bring in the money…. Who the heck is planning these things ?
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision
Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
Newark, NJ airport losing its NYC status; could change pricing
NEWARK — It's often easier to get into Manhattan from Newark Liberty International Airport than its counterparts in Queens but, for some reason, EWR will be losing its city code for New York City. The decision was made by the International Air Transport Association, according to a Lufthansa memo...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britain’s King Charles III was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com. The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum. The visit included an an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents. Princess Anne is the only daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.
You Have To Try The Restaurant That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Absolute Best
There are very few states that can boast a better line-up of mouth-watering restaurants than we can right here in the Garden State. Everyone has an opinion on which New Jersey restaurant is the absolute best, but one thing is for sure. We can all agree on the fact that we might just be the restaurant capital of the world here in the Garden State.
Newark airport loses status as NYC airport, could affect travelers' rates
Newark Liberty International Airport lost its status as a New York City airport on Monday in a move that could affect flight costs for travelers.
whee.net
Princess Anne makes surprise visit to New York City
(NEW YORK) — Anne, the princess royal, is known as one of the most hardworking and unassuming members of Britain’s royal family, two traits she showed this week on a surprise visit to New York City. Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince...
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
Popular South Shore special occasion boutique specializing in communion, christening attire reopens under new name
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Joan “Joanie” Pimpinella Jacobs, 57, has fond memories from her childhood of shopping with her family in all the mom and pop shops in Great Kills town during the 1970s and 1980s. “We shopped in Harry’s Department store for gifts. We went to Trunz...
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist suing Mount Sinai for allegedly refusing to leave building he plans to convert to ASC
Gastroenterologist Shawn Khodadadian, MD, owner of a three-story building housing Mount Sinai's Heart Institute in New York City, is suing the health system for $596,000 in alleged unpaid rent, Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4. Mount Sinai's Heart Institute first subleased the space in 2013 for $19,144 a month, according to...
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
