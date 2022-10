NEW YORK (AP) Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britains King Charles III was ushered to the ferrys pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com. The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Islands National Lighthouse Museum. The visit included an an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents. Princess Anne is the only daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.

MANHATTAN, NY 2 DAYS AGO