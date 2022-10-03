Read full article on original website
idaho.gov
Southeast Region Fish and Game asks deer and elk hunters to submit samples for CWD testing this fall
Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 in Game Management Units 14 and 15 after more than 20 years of proactive surveillance and testing. CWD is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. There is no cure for this fatal disease.
idaho.gov
Welcome to Idaho Fish and Game’s 'State of Deer and Elk'
The State of Deer and Elk is an opportunity for hunters to learn how biologists gather data about these important and iconic animals and use that information to manage healthy, sustainable populations that provide excellent hunting opportunity. Equally important, it’s a way for hunters and others interested in deer and...
idaho.gov
Pheasant season opens Oct. 8 or Oct. 15 depending on the area
Pheasant season opens Oct. 8 in North Idaho and Oct. 15 in South and East Idaho. See area maps for opening dates on page 11 of the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer seasons and rules. Fish and Game will stock about 30,000 pheasants this year at locations in every...
idaho.gov
Irrigators in the Salmon Region asked to contact Fish and Game before turning water off for season
With the irrigation season winding down and efforts to keep fish out of local ditches, irrigators who divert water from area rivers and streams are asked to call Idaho Fish and Game’s Screen Program at 756-6022 several days before shutting off their water for the season. Irrigators are also...
