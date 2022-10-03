Low pay for personal care attendants means some Texans with disabilities go without services they need

Read full article on original website
Related
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 5, 2022: ‘Build to rent’ neighborhoods are popping up
It’s a trend sweeping Texas: new homes being built – not for sale, but for rent. Is “build to rent” a boon for families, or fuel for further inequities? Also: A Texas National Guard member becomes the 10th person connected with Gov. Greg Abbott’s border mission, Operation Lone Star, to die. And: With public safety one of the big issues in this election, a spotlight turns to bail reform and the rhetoric surrounding it in Harris County.
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
texasstandard.org
A look at ACL Fest and Texas live music in the COVID era
In 2020, live events across the world came to a halt as COVID began to spread. More than two years later, music festivals have resumed – but the industry has also changed. Pent-up demand, economic uncertainty and the still-looming considerations of the pandemic have made the live music industry harder to navigate.
