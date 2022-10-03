Read full article on original website
Learn Iconic Line Dances in Lubbock This Fall
As someone who loves dancing, there's no better time to hit the bars and show off those moves than in the fall. It's not so hot out that you're sweating the whole night away, and it isn't cold enough to need a jacket coming and going from the bars. It's the perfect environment.
Lubbock’s Stagecoach Tattoo Celebrates Spooky Season With Special
Are you spooky season obsessed? I know I am. And if there's any holiday worth committing a lifetime to, I think the choice is obviously Halloween. What better way to show your devotion than to get a Halloween-themed tattoo?. Personally, I have several tattoos that would easily fit a Halloween...
Is Lubbock’s Grinch Mobile Ready to Unveil a Cool New Design for the Holidays?
You just know it's the holiday season in Lubbock when sightings of the beloved Grinch Mobile start to happen. This year, Lubbock's Grinch is getting ready to unveil an updated look for 2022. This is going to be COOL!. (Oh, sorry...the GRINCH RIDE is the proper name, I assume. My...
Will We Be Seeing This Fall Photo Trend Reappear in Lubbock?
Not only is fall finally here, but it's officially spooky season. That means the weather is cooling off, the decorations are going up, and people are preparing their Halloween costumes. Alongside all of this fun, I'm a strong believer that fall is the best time to get out and have...
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home
It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
I Really Miss Hanging Out at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in Lubbock
When I was 16, the coolest job you could possibly get in Lubbock was as a barista at a coffee shop. I had, of course, zero experience. I applied all over town at various places until I finally came across Daybreak Coffee Roasters. The application was different from all of...
Hey, Nightshift: Here Are 10 Lubbock Restaurants That Serve Booze in the Morning
Working the night shift can be rough. Everyone is asleep while you're wide awake taking care of patients, cleaning office buildings, taking phone calls, or any number of other things. You deserve to have a cold one or a cocktail when your shift ends, too. It doesn't matter if it's 7 a.m.; you worked for it.
Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?
Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
Lubbock First Responders Get a Nice Little Discount Every Week at This Brewery
Auld Brewing, located at 515 Broadway Street in Lubbock, celebrates first responders every single Wednesday with "Hump Day Heroes" by offering them beer at a discounted rate all day long. How cool is that?. Working as a first responder has got to be one of the most intense and stressful...
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
6 Lubbock Breweries That Brew Their Own Fall-Inspired Beers
It's October, which is my favorite month of the whole entire year. You'd think that this was my birthday month, but it's spooky season. That also means it's time for Oktoberfest. In Lubbock, we don't celebrate two weeks like they do in Germany, but we do have lots of fun...
7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch
If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
Lubbock’s REAL Haunted House Has Been Sold
Did you know there's a real haunted house in Lubbock?. When you're leaving Lubbock on Woodrow Road, have you ever noticed a really nice house off to the right by itself? Its located at 512 Woodrow Road. It's been there for a long time, but we've never seen anyone actually living there.
Lubbock Restaurant Offers a Limited-Time Pennywise Cocktail
Calling all Halloween lovers in Lubbock, this new cocktail is for you. I heard the awesome news that a local restaurant was offering a limited-time cocktail so I had to check it out for you guys. I'm happy to say it lives up to the hype. If you're looking for...
Something Mysterious Happens Every Week At 82nd and Quaker Avenue In Lubbock
I've been working here at the radio station for roughly two years. I wake up early and get here long before the sun comes up. I've noticed over the course of my time here that something strange happens at least once a week, right in front of our building. It's...
Toasted Yolk Sets Grand Opening in Lubbock at Old Panera Bread Location
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
13 Things That Banner Over Lubbock Could’ve Said
I can't believe this was ever a thing. A week ago, someone decided to fly a banner on the back of a plane over Jones AT&T Stadium during the Texas Tech-Texas game. It was either a very poorly designed banner, or many people didn't get to take proper note of what it said.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Beto O’Rourke Coming Back to Lubbock, Will Campaign at Texas Tech
Beto O'Rourke is coming back to Lubbock before early voting begins in the 2022 election. O'Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott in Texas' gubernatorial race and attempting to rally support before early voting begins on October 24th. O'Rourke is down in the polls to Abbott, with the Real Clear...
