Learn Iconic Line Dances in Lubbock This Fall

As someone who loves dancing, there's no better time to hit the bars and show off those moves than in the fall. It's not so hot out that you're sweating the whole night away, and it isn't cold enough to need a jacket coming and going from the bars. It's the perfect environment.
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home

It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?

Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch

If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
Lubbock's REAL Haunted House Has Been Sold

Did you know there's a real haunted house in Lubbock?. When you're leaving Lubbock on Woodrow Road, have you ever noticed a really nice house off to the right by itself? Its located at 512 Woodrow Road. It's been there for a long time, but we've never seen anyone actually living there.
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

