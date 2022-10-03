Read full article on original website
Related
mysouthlakenews.com
Southlake Celebrates National Community Planning Month
October is Community Planning Month! In celebration with our Planning and Development Services Department, we’re highlighting the importance of comprehensive planning and community-focused initiatives that enhance the spaces where people work, live, and play. The American Planning Association recognizes how planners work to improve the well-being of all people...
mysouthlakenews.com
City Council Appoints and Carillon Parc Public Spaces Steering Committee members and Board and Commission Members at the October 4 City Council Meeting
City Council recently finalized the names of the community members who will serve on the Carillon Parc Public Spaces Steering Committee and the Alliance for Community Engagement (ACE) Committee at the October 4, 2022, City Council meeting. The Southlake City Council created the Carillon Parc Public Spaces Steering Committee to...
mysouthlakenews.com
Trash and Recycling Rate Increases Now in Effect
Garbage and recycling rate changes went into effect on October 1, 2022, for all Southlake Water Utilities customers. As a result, residents will notice an increase in their November billing statements. Residential. The new refuse rates—reflected on Southlake Water Utility bills for residential customers, will increase by 9.5%. City Council...
mysouthlakenews.com
Important Election Information for the November 8, 2022, Election Day
Election Day is just weeks away, here’s what you need to know about voting in the upcoming November 8, 2022 election. October 11, 2022, is the last day to register to vote in the November 8, 2022 election. Mail in ballot must be postmarked by the November 8 election day.
Comments / 1