Hicksville, NY

Gov. Hochul, MTA celebrates completion of LIRR main line third track

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA officials this morning announced the completion of the Long Island Rail Road third track project.

The new 9.8-mile track runs from Floral Park to Hicksville -- giving the railroad more operational flexibility.

The track also includes more Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, more cameras to keep you safe and more commuter parking.

"What does this mean for Long Islanders? Well, it's great, they all start with the letter F -- fewer delays, faster commutes and more frequent trips," said Hochul.

The third track project is part of the LIRR main line expansion project, which officials say now only has minor station work left to complete.

