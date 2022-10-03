Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
Everton v Man Utd: Team news
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina have returned to training. Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park, with rotation expected following Thursday's win at...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at not playing regularly - Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at not playing regularly. Ronaldo, 37, has started one Premier League game and two Europa League matches for United so far this season. He was an unused substitute in Sunday's 6-3 defeat by Manchester City, with Ten Hag saying...
England overrun Fiji 84-19 to make early Women’s Rugby World Cup statement
Winger Claudia MacDonald scored four tries as favourites England opened their women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with a 84-19 rout of Fiji at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday, extending their winning streak to 26 matches. The Red Roses ran in four tries to secure a bonus point in...
