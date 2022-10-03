NBC has announced a brand new spin-off of its global competition series, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, with Terry Crews tapped to host and executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel set to judge. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, set to begin production in October 2022, will serve as “a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world.”

