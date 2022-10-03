Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Spin-off Series Announced Hosted by Terry Crews
NBC has announced a brand new spin-off of its global competition series, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, with Terry Crews tapped to host and executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel set to judge. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, set to begin production in October 2022, will serve as “a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world.”
Albany Herald
Kanye West tells Tucker Carlson he thought 'White Lives Matter' shirt was 'funny'
Kanye West has explained his thinking behind his decision to dress himself and several Black models in "White Lives Matter" shirts earlier this week. West, who legally changed his name to "Ye," told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he wore it because "it's the obvious thing."
Comments / 0